SALEM
The Oregon Health Authority announced eight new COVID-19 deaths and 266 new cases as it put in place stricter requirements for face coverings and encouraged people to choose masks over face shields.
New state requirements and recommendations for face coverings expand when and where people must wear masks, to include all workplaces, even if workers can maintain a social distance.
People must also now wear masks in outdoor markets, street fairs and both private and public universities.
The health authority is now recommending that people choose masks over face shields because shields don’t contain air escaping from the sides or below.
Monday’s COVID-19 case count was below recent rolling averages, which have exceeded 300 new cases per day since Oct. 7. But the drop is unlikely to reflect a trend – case counts on Mondays are traditionally low and the Oregon Health Authority predicts ever-increasing infection numbers, at least into early November, if transmission rates don’t go down. Oregon last week also recorded a high test positivity rate, at 5.8%, on 28,960 tests, according to preliminary data.
The prevalence of infections: State officials had not disclosed detailed data since Friday.
Since then, officials reported 810 new confirmed infections out of 13,271 people tested, equaling a 6.1% positivity rate.
Who’s in the hospital: The state Monday reported 124 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections are currently in the hospital. Oregon remains well below its capacity, with hundreds of hospital beds and ventilators available.
Since it began: Oregon has reported 39,794 confirmed or presumed infections and 627 deaths, among the lowest totals in the nation. To date, 786,496 Oregonians have been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I saw this article on the Oregonian's website earlier today as well, but could not find any updates to the mandate on the Oregon.gov websites including the official coronavirus websites. https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19 and https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-face-coverings Both of these official websites indeed state that face coverings are required, but they very clearly state that this applies when social distancing is NOT possible. What source is being cited for reporting that masks should be worn in all situations? Thank you.
Thank you for asking. This is the latest from the Oregon Health Authority:
https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2288K.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.