Only the outer shell and steeple remains of the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth as seen May 16, following a massive fire the previous night which destroyed the historic structure. The investigation into the fire has stalled.
NEW PLYMOUTH — The investigation into the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a nearly century-old church in New Plymouth on May 15 has been stalled for safety reasons, according to an update from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The update was posted Thursday on the state’s website via its Facebook page. It states that the safety of the investigation team is in question and that heavy equipment is needed to remove hazards.
“We certainly understand everyone is eager to learn what happened, including us,” said State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl in the update. “The safety of our team is paramount.”
The fire at the First Baptist Church caused the roof to cave in, but the tallest portion of the building — the spire with a cross on top — remained standing.
There were multiple add-ons done to the church over the years, with Pastor Phil Pittman saying the church was first built in 1925.
The day following the fire, he said plans already were in the works to rebuild.
New Plymouth Fire Department responded to the fire at about 9 p.m. May 15, receiving assistance from multiple departments throughout the region. Nearly 80 firefighters battled the fire altogether until about 5 a.m. the following morning.
Although there is no indication yet as to what started the fire, Chief Al Blevins said that when he and his crews arrived the fire was in the attic. As such, Pittman surmised the fire could have been due to some old wiring in the attic.
Blevins said he had learned nobody was in the church at the time of the fire.
He said that the last person had been there about an hour and 15 minutes before his department received the call about the fire.
