State Fire Marshal determines cause of New Plymouth First Baptist church fire

NEW PLYMOUTH – Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have determined the cause of a fire that consumed the New Plymouth First Baptist Church on May 15, as announced by the Idaho Department of Insurance in a Thursday news release.
“This investigation was filled with many challenges,” said State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Due to an earlier storm that afternoon, officials had to consider a lightning strike being a cause. With the assistance of the Bureau of Land Management Boise Dispatch Office, and the Payette County Sheriff’s drone, investigators were able to eliminate this as a viable cause.”
A significant structural safety hazard prevented investigators from entering the burned-out skeleton of the building. Payette County Road and Bridge Department removed an unstable chimney and wall, and an excavator removed debris, aiding in access to the area of interest to the investigation team.
Once investigators were able to safely access the building and sift through debris, it was determined that the fire originated in the basement of the church. The cause was an indeterminate mechanical failure of a chest freezer that was donated to the church several years ago.
“We are relieved this fire is classified as an accident and that there was absolutely no indication of foul play,” said Sandahl. “With this conclusion, the Baptist church can now begin the rebuilding process.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to recognize the assistance and cooperation of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Payette County Road and Bridge Department, Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Payette Emergency Management Agency, Bureau of Land Management Boise Dispatch Office, in addition to the New Plymouth Fire Department.
“We are very grateful for all the agencies that cooperated. Without this level of cooperation, we likely would not have been able to conduct this investigation and determine the cause of this fire,” said Sandahl.
How we got here and what’s next for parishioners
New Plymouth Fire Department responded to the fire at about 9 p.m. May 15, receiving assistance from multiple departments throughout the region. Nearly 80 firefighters battled the fire altogether until about 5 a.m. the following morning.
Chief Al Blevins originally suspected that the fire started in the attic. As such, Pastor Phil Pittman surmised the fire could have been due to some old wiring in the attic.
Blevins said he had learned nobody was in the church at the time of the fire.
He said that the last person had been there about an hour and 15 minutes before his department received the call about the fire.
Since the fire, the New Plymouth congregation has been meeting at the nearby Good Times Entertainment Center on Highway 30. The church’s annual Vacation Bible School classes were hosted at New Plymouth Elementary School.
The original portions of the destroyed meetinghouse were built in 1925, according to Pittman. He told the Argus in a June 17 interview that the demolition process is set to begin within the next several weeks and that plans to incorporate the old building’s steeple and exterior brick have been made.
A committee made up of several dozen church members has been established to determine the church’s needs for its future building, and work remains in progress as of press time.
Argus Observer reporters Corey Evan and Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
