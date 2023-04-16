State Fire Marshal announces recipients for $25 million engine program

The Ontario Rural Fire Protection District and Vale Fire and Ambulance were two of the fire agencies across the state to be awarded a new fire engine, being the only two agencies in the Eastern 5 Region as represented by the chart.

 Screenshot via Google

MALHEUR COUNTY — On April 4, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced that Ontario Rural Fire Protection District and Vale Fire and Ambulance were among others selected to receive a new type 3, type 6, or water tender to boost firefighting capacity. The Oregon State Fire Marshal developed this program to purchase and strategically place new firefighting equipment across the state, according to information on oregon.gov.

As a result, Ontario Rural Fire and Vale Fire and Ambulance will each be receiving a water tender.



Tags

Load comments