ONTARIO
It will be another 10 days before state officials reevaluate the tier status for Snake River Correctional Institution. The facility’s Tier 4 status, prevents visitation and some services, will now go through March 11, according to an email update from Amber Campbell, public information officer on Monday afternoon.
The latest extension was due to a staff member testing positive, she said. She did not disclose the date of that positive test, however, according to information on the Oregon Department of Correction’s website, there were two inmates who tested positive on Feb. 24, the day before the last status was set to be updated.
According to a tracker online, seven cases were reported in February, which may not include the most recent staff case.
After a brief stint of moving to a Tier 3 closure status from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan 13, the largest of the state’s 14 prisons moved back to a Tier 4 status. It had previously been listed under that status since July 3, 2020. The status is related to outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates, and closes the facility to visitation and volunteer-led services, as well as limits inmates’ movement throughout the prison.
Once back in a Tier 4 category, there must be no new cases by the next date in order to further de-escalate.
Vaccines have been being administered at SRCI.
The facility is still closed to visitation, and when that will reopen is up to the Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem. For now, modified operations will continue, according to Campbell.
As of the most recent update available from Oregon DOC on Feb. 24, there have been a total of 717 positive cases tied to SRCI, (492 inmates and 225 staff) since the first case of COVID was detected in June of 2020.
Overall 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. Forty-two deaths overall in the state’s Department of Correction facilities have been tied to the virus.
