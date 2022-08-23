Quantcast
Oregon Dept. of Agriculture

State board, staff look at local issues during three-day meeting

County commissioner asks for state's help with suppression program for grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreaks

ONTARIO — It’s too late this year to spray a state-approved insecticide for landowners dealing with outbreaks of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets. However, if state officials don’t help with getting the word out about a program available to help and find aerial applicators, the situation is expected to keep getting worse. That was the message delivered from Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs to Oregon Department of Agriculture officials last week. He spoke during a public comment session on Aug. 18 about how the state’s help is needed following a presentation on the insect outbreaks.

ODA officials were in Ontario for one of their quarterly meetings. Staff and the State Ag Board arrived Aug. 16 and hit the ground running with work sessions at Four Rivers Cultural Center, according to Karla Valness, special assistant to the director of ODA. During those sessions they reviewed board resolutions, a regular undertaking for the board.



