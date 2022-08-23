State board, staff look at local issues during three-day meeting

ONTARIO — It’s too late this year to spray a state-approved insecticide for landowners dealing with outbreaks of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets. However, if state officials don’t help with getting the word out about a program available to help and find aerial applicators, the situation is expected to keep getting worse. That was the message delivered from Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs to Oregon Department of Agriculture officials last week. He spoke during a public comment session on Aug. 18 about how the state’s help is needed following a presentation on the insect outbreaks.
ODA officials were in Ontario for one of their quarterly meetings. Staff and the State Ag Board arrived Aug. 16 and hit the ground running with work sessions at Four Rivers Cultural Center, according to Karla Valness, special assistant to the director of ODA. During those sessions they reviewed board resolutions, a regular undertaking for the board.
This is the board’s second in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The first one this year was held in Corvallis in May. Aside from those, meetings have been conducted virtually throughout the pandemic.
On Aug. 17, officials got to take a tour of the Owyhee Dam and Owyhee Irrigation System. Casey Prentiss, assistant program area director for Market and Access Certification, described the purpose of that visit during a conversation with the newspaper on Aug. 18.
He said the tour was done so the board members could get a first-hand look of the dam and water system.
That is a goal of the board as they move their meetings around the state: to gain an understanding of the water systems throughout Oregon.
Another aim of those traveling quarterly meetings is a chance to look at local issues. Officials got to do just that on the final day of their three-day meeting. Following a presentation in the morning by Prentiss on ODA’s cost-share program for suppressing grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreaks, the board got to hear from a local elected official during public comments.
Aerial support
Driven by drought, grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreaks have caused great economic damage in Malheur County for two years now. Rangeland damage includes lost forage, vegetation and cover for livestock and wildlife. And when the grass dries out on the range, the insects migrate onto irrigated crops.
In July of 2021, residents from Jordan Valley and Arock went before the Malheur County Court to request the court work with federal agencies to implement programs to suppress the insects which were said to be “devastating crops, pastures and grazing allotments.”
The second is by helping find pilots who are licensed and certified to apply the insecticide being used to control the outbreaks.
Deputy Director Lauren Henderson was also in town with the group. He mentioned to Jacobs that he would check into whether there were applicators in nearby states that may be able to come into Oregon and perform that work.
“Our biggest issue is the fact that we feel like there’s a real challenge to have enough aerial support and individuals to accomplish the things that need to be accomplished — especially because of the limited time that we have to get this applied to the grasshopper problem. Not only that, grasshoppers come at a different time than crickets.”
He mentioned how the county is working on the problem not only with state agencies, but also with federal agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District. Those agencies work with the landowners in Malheur County in an effort to “all get on the same page,” Jacobs said.
Raising awareness
Another way ODA officials can help, according to Jacobs, is by helping with communication, so that farmers, ranchers and landowners are aware of the program, how it works and how to apply for it.
Saying he wasn’t blaming it on anybody, Jacobs emphasized that it was hard to get the word out to rural ranchers and farmers about the suppression program. As a result, he said while the program was available this year, there wasn’t good participation by those in the county. Jacobs said that if there would have been a way to notify those people affected, more of them would have likely gotten on board.
Board member Barbara Boyer asked Jacobs if he had any suggestions as far as outreach. Jacobs said he already had spoken with Todd Adams, a grasshopper and cricket specialist, the day before who told him they were trying to ramp up communication efforts.
‘Worse every year’
Jacobs noted that the grasshopper issue had peaked in the 90s then fell off, but is become an issue again saying there are “more and more all the time.”
He said the current issue with Mormon crickets is their continued spread throughout the county. Initially, he said the insects started migrating from the Idaho area.
When the problems started in 2021, it was mainly the southern portion of the county that was hard hit, including Jordan Valley and south of there, the commissioner told the board. This year, he said, the problem has spread north. The insects are now wreaking havoc in areas by Ironside, too.
The insects are also migrating west, having reached the Burns Junction area.
“It seems like it’s getting worse every year now,” he said. “So we really need to jump on this and get this taken care of.”
Jacobs said he and others appreciate the state’s efforts toward the issue, adding that he hoped they could continue working together “to do more to try and suppress these pesky insects.”
Cost share costly
Participation in the Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Survey and Suppression Program is open to private landowners and land managers for properties within the state of Oregon. It is noteworthy that the program is a cost-share plan. Applicants can be reimbursed up to 75% of the cost for treatment, including the cost of the product and applications.
Approved treatments are with insect growth regulator named diflubenzuron, according to ODA, which states that the chemical is “generally of low toxicity to humans, other mammals, birds, and honeybees.”
In a phone interview following the meeting, Jacobs told the newspaper that another issue was with the cost share. In the presentation earlier that day, he said that Prentiss talked about the out-of-pocket cost for an individual after reimbursement might only be $10. However, Jacobs said, what wasn’t explained is that is an estimated cost to treat one acre.
“If they had to treat 500 acres, we’re talking about a lot of money,” Jacobs said.
Other problems include coordinating with the federal government as private landowners spray, so that if it pushes the insects onto federal lands they don’t devastate grazing allotments.
“I was down there last year in the spring and saw an allotment that looked like it had been burned off,” Jacobs said. “The grasshoppers had eaten it off. And if they get into a green hayfield, they will eat all that vegetation. So, it’s devastating to landowners and ranchers.”
‘Our biggest wish’
Jacobs says it’s too late to suppress outbreaks this year, as the insecticide approved for use has to be applied when the insects are juveniles.
And while it’s too late for suppression efforts this year, he hopes officials will not wait until next year to start raising awareness of the program.
“I think what they have to do is make sure that anyone who wants to utilize it can,” Jacobs said. “We want them to be aware and be notified.”
The commissioner said that Henderson had mentioned the state may be able to pay a bigger portion of the cost-share than 75%. To that, he noted that county officials would “petition the Legislature to get more money for next year, as we anticipate that it is only going to get worse.”
With more than $4 million allocated for suppression or treatment and much of it unused, Jacobs said he is hopeful the funds will carry over.
“Hopefully they can carry over and we can get some more,” he said. “That’s our biggest wish.”
