SALEM
The State Historic Preservation Office has been awarded a grant to document and designate properties in Oregon related to African American history. The $30,000 federal award is through the Underrepresented Communities Grant program, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
The project will document historic places throughout the state related to African American history and create a document and nomination for the National Register of Historic Places. This document will be used as a recourse for people preserving and sharing this important history and making it is easier to nominate additional properties to the National Register in the future.
The office applied for the grant in recognition that African American history is present throughout the state, but it is not well documented or recognized.
“Encouraging the representation of Oregon’s diverse history within the National Register program is a major goal of the Oregon Preservation Plan,” notes Christine Curran, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer. “This grant will move us forward in that effort and we are excited to see the results.”
This project is a continuation of the office's work over the last several years in collaboration with Oregon Black Pioneers to document these places. This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.
The office will hire a consultant to complete the project which is also funded in part by the Oregon Cultural Trust. People who have information to share about African American history in their communities, are encouraged to submit it though an online tool.
Contact Kuri Gill at (503) 986-6085, for more information about the grant and the project.
