State agencies to meet March 15 regarding gold mine outside Vale

This photo from July of 2018 shows an aerial view of Grassy Mountain south of Vale. A teleconference regarding the mine will be held on March 15 by a Technical Review Team. A public comment period regarding answers to dozens of questions the team had on the consolidated permit application is now open leading up to the meeting.
VALE — A teleconference regarding a proposed underground chemical processing gold mine in Malheur County is planned March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. Additionally, public comments are being taken on a dozen documents that are available on the website of Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
The Grassy Mountain mining project is being proposed by Calico Resources, a subsidiary of Paramount Gold Nevada. It is located 20 to 25 miles south of Vale, northwest of Owyhee Reservoir.
During next week’s meeting, the Technical Review Team, comprising multiple state agencies, is expected to hear an update as well as comments and next steps on the status of the Consolidated Permit Application and Permitting process. Additionally, they are expected to discuss the Environmental Evaluation scope and outline.
Leading up to that is a public comment period which is now open on a dozen items, for which documents can be found online at https://bit.ly/GrassyMountain.
The consolidated permit application was filed Nov. 15, 2019. Since then, it was reviewed under the supervision of DOGAMI. A technical review team determined more information was needed.
The public comment period that ends Tuesday includes 12 documents related to various details regarding management of the mine and responses from Calico Resources. These includes a host of plans related to management of such things as contaminated soils, solid waste disposal, land use, power lines, wetlands and cyanide.
For example, the mine will be using cyanide as part of its process to extract gold.
According to the cyanide management plan, the agency comment was that Calico must clarify the cyanide concentration in order for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to “accurately evaluate potential impacts of proposed activities and potential effectiveness of proposed mitigation.” In its response, Calico states the operating target of less than 15 mg per liter.
Plant layout designs have been developed, however documentation notes that “project specific cyanide handling and storage design criteria,” as well as operating procedures, will be developed in future phases.
It does state that the delivery of bulk liquid sodium cyanide will come by tankers by road 6,400 gallons at a time, and be emptied into a 13,000-gallon storage tank on the site.
According to Mining Technology, which houses in-depth information on the latest mining company deals and projects, cyanide is used in the majority of gold processing operations “because it is cheap and effective.” It states that other chemicals, such as mercury are more harmful.
However, it’s worth noting that many countries have banned the use of cyanide. In the U.S., state and local regulations are typically adapted from the Bureau of Land Management’s national cyanide policy. In 1998, Montana citizens passed an initiative banning the use of cyanide heap-leach processes statewide, according to Engineering and Mining Journal.
Also available on that website is the agenda regarding the Technical Review Team’s meeting. The public can join that meeting by phone at +1 (669) 444-9171 meeting ID 811 1446 5275, passcode 588959; or by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3yomZv6.
