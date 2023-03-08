State agencies to meet March 15 regarding gold mine outside Vale

This photo from July of 2018 shows an aerial view of Grassy Mountain south of Vale. A teleconference regarding the mine will be held on March 15 by a Technical Review Team. A public comment period regarding answers to dozens of questions the team had on the consolidated permit application is now open leading up to the meeting.

 Photo via Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

VALE — A teleconference regarding a proposed underground chemical processing gold mine in Malheur County is planned March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. Additionally, public comments are being taken on a dozen documents that are available on the website of Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.

The Grassy Mountain mining project is being proposed by Calico Resources, a subsidiary of Paramount Gold Nevada. It is located 20 to 25 miles south of Vale, northwest of Owyhee Reservoir.



