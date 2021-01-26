State agencies to meet Feb. 1-2 on proposed gold mine in Malheur County

This photo from July of 2018 shows an aerial view of Grassy Mountain south of Vale. The proposed site of a gold mine is among the planned stops on a tour members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife will take while in town later this week.

 Photo via Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

PORTLAND

State agencies will meet at the beginning of February regarding Grassy Mountain, a proposed chemical process gold mine in Malheur County, which is outside of Vale.

Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, there will not be an in-person location to attend the meetings. The public may listen to the meetings by joining the Microsoft Teams Meeting online, or by phone.

Up first, the wildlife subcommittee of the technical review team will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 to review the status of the mining company’’s wildlife baseline data report. To listen by phone, dial (971) 323-0661, and enter access code 416 218 738#.

On Feb. 2, the technical review team will meet by teleconference from 3 to 5 p.m. To listen by phone dial (971) 323-0661, access code 315 512 486#.

For online meeting details and call-in instructions, see the meeting agendas. For further information, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083 or email: mlrr.info@oregon.gov.

The technical review team is an interdisciplinary team of state agencies that reviews information related to a proposed mine during all phases of the application process, and ultimately develops consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.

