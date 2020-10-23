ONTARIO
Coffee and tea lovers will soon have one less shop in town to get those beverages. Starbucks Coffee has announced its Ontario location on East Idaho Avenue will permanently close as of Nov. 13. A notice about the closure is posted at the entrance of the store.
In an email to the Argus on Thursday, Oct. 22, Community Development Director Dan Cummings noted that the closure will provide opportunity for other area businesses.
“We are sad to hear they are closing, but we are pretty confident that the space will be leased out fairly quickly to something else, and we are aware of a couple of other coffee shops that are in the planning stage but we cannot release any information on them as of yet,” wrote Cummings.
Cummings said he didn’t expect the city to experience any lost tax revenue due to the closure.
In a notice to customers posted at the facility and to the store’s Instagram account on Oct. 20, store manager Gina Dullanty and district manager Matt Kezer expressed their gratitude to customers.
“It has been a great pleasure to connect with you every day and we are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us,” it read.
Kezer referred a request for comment by the Argus to Starbucks’ Press Team, which did not respond to multiple requests before press time.
The location was first opened in August of 2017, shortly after the building was completed according to Cummings, with Starbucks located in the east one-third of the building, which houses two other merchants. According to plans submitted to the city in 2017, the coffee shop’s space was 1,733 square feet, with room for 39 people.
