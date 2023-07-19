EUGENE — Two former Duck student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in the field of medicine and a long-time Duck Athletic Fund staff member have been selected to receive the University of Oregon Athletic Department's annual alumni awards, athletic director Rob Mullens announced Friday.

Women's basketball player Ndidi Unaka has been chosen to receive the 2023 Becky L. Sisley Award. Santiago Lorenzo, the 2001 NCAA champion in the decathlon, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Leo Harris Award. Both former-students are now doctors.



