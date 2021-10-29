ONTARIO — Standing room only. That’s how celebrations at Ontario City Hall bookended Chief Steven Romero’s career leading the Ontario Police Department. His swearing-in ceremony in June of 2019 was heavily attended by colleagues and leaders from throughout the southern California community that had come to support him in his new venture. Likewise, a farewell party on Thursday afternoon was filled with his current colleagues community members, who said they were both grateful for all that he had done here and sad to see him leaving so soon.
Several people got up to speak about and to the chief and present him gifts, with the first being City Manager Adam Brown.
He gave Romero a laser-engraved plaque he had made thanking the chief for being a dedicated servant and a loyal team player, which Brown said were two of his favorite qualities about the man.
Brown said Romero also set a personal example for him, inspiring him about how to be a family man.
“From the very first day I met Steve and his family — what I saw was Team Romero,” Brown said.
Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez held back tears as he spoke to the outgoing chief.
“It’s hard for me to speak,” he said. “I’m sad to see you go, but representation matters for someone like you — a leader, who gave me a lot of power.”
Romero was the first Latino police chief in Ontario.
Melendrez presented Romero with a painting he made for the chief. It featured a black eagle on a red background on the front and a quote from American Civil Rights Activist Cesar Chavez on the back, which he read aloud.
“Once social change begins, it cannot be reversed. You cannot un-educate the person who has learned to read. You cannot humiliate the person who feels pride. You cannot oppress the people who are not afraid anymore. We have looked into the future and the future is ours,” read Melendrez.
Ontario Kiwanis Club members were also among those who came to pay respects to the outgoing chief. This included President Guy Blair and members Clint and Candace Shock.
Blair commended the chief for his work with youth.
“He believes if he gets kids active and doing things, it keeps them out of trouble,” Blair said. “I love his philosophy and involvement. It’s a big loss for our kids. I am amazed he is leaving.”
Romero thanked his colleagues who attended, giving them praise for making his job easier and making him look good, saying their hard work was behind it all. Saying he was grateful to everybody in the room and happy he was able to serve the citizens here, Romero looked at Melendrez with tears in his eyes.
“Two and a-half years ago, I took a chance,” he said. “Like you, Eddie, I came to a place I didn’t know with a completely different state of affairs.”
He then said he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life, but that he also felt he was leaving too soon.
The day prior to accepting the job in Ontario, he was offered another one in southern California. Romero said he let his wife decide where they would go, and she chose Ontario, having read articles about how the community had come together to help each other during a historic winter in 2017-18.
Ontario for Romero was a great community, he said.
“Looking back, I have no regrets.”
