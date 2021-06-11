Stamp commemorates Japanese American soldiers, known as Nisei, who fought in World War II

ONTARIO — For Flag Day on Monday, citizens in Ontario will join others around the state to celebrate a long-awaited moment: The release of a new first-class postage stamp that gives a nod to Japanese American veterans from World War II — specifically those who served on the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The motto of the Nisei soldiers, “Go For Broke,” accompanies an embossed graphic of a soldier, based on a 1944 photograph.
A movement to get such a stamp made began 16 years ago when three Japanese American women, began the “Stamp Our Story” campaign, according to a news release from the Oregon Nisei Veterans. The “Go For Broke” motto, according to the release, characterized the teamwork, spirit and courage of the soldiers who, as U.S. citizens with parents who were Japanese immigrants, were known as the Nisei.
According to GoForBroke.org, the motto was derived from gambler’s slang in Hawaii that meant the player would put everything on the line to “win big.” And that’s just what members of the 442nd, comprising Japanese American soldiers from Hawaii and the mainland, did, while they fought “the war against the Germans in Europe and the war against racial prejudice in America,” according to the website.
Leaving internment camps for war
In the latter years of the war, Nisei fought in combat in Europe and were linguists in the Pacific Theater and in the post-war occupation of Japan, according to the release. In the early days of WWII which began in 1939, Nisei were not allowed to serve, according to historical accounts. However, when Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 it changed the course of history.
The following day, the U.S. declared war on Japan, and within a couple months, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, deeming anyone of Japanese ancestry as “enemies of the U.S.” That resulted in those people being rounded up from their respective homes around the nation, having to leave nearly everything behind, and being imprisoned in internment camps that operated from 1942 to 1945.
When the Nisei were finally able to enlist in the war, many made the choice to do so, leaving behind families and friends in the camps. According to the Oregon Nisei Veterans, 33,000 of the 120,000, who had been sent to those camps eventually served in WWII. And the 442nd became one of the most decorated military units in history, with members earning 9,486 Purple Hearts and 21 Medals of Honor.
How they got here
Some of those who were interned, as well as veterans, eventually ended up settling in Malheur County, where many had been recruited to live in one of the farm labor camps. The first such camp to organize was in Nyssa in 1942. Eventually, the Farm Service Agency set up similar camps in Minidoka, Idaho, and in Tule Lake, California, moving Japanese American laborers in from assembly centers.
One of the many veterans who settled in the area is Tom Kamimae, of Ontario, will be among those at the Ontario function.
Kamimae’s granddaughter, Rickey Kamimae, has been working on a tribute for Tom alongside Heidi Tolentino, whose grandfather, Joe Saito, was a medic for the 442nd. Tolentino is a member of the dedication committee and has a role in the state program in Portland on Monday.
The newspaper caught up with Rickey on Thursday to talk about her grandfather’s experience during World War II. Tom was about 16 when he and his parents were sent to labor camp in Minidoka, and he eventually volunteered to join the military as a military police officer for a few years and was about to get deployed for possible combat when Germany surrendered and everybody got shipped home.
Most of Tom’s comrades from the war who also settled here, have already died, Rickey said, adding that he used to get together with “his buddies and go and do stuff,” such as attending the annual Veterans Day parade in Ontario.
Rickey is a teacher at Payette High School, and visits with her grandfather regularly, as his wife and youngest son, Rickey’s father, are no longer alive. His other sons are in Nyssa and The Dalles, she said, and since Rickey is in South Carolina right now, her sister will be attending the ceremony with Tom.
While he didn’t talk often about his experiences in the internment camps or the war, few things do stand out to Rickey: Her grandfather’s stories of he and his comrades, some of the lingo they shared and the segregation they faced.
“It was hard back then. I couldn’t even imagine,” Rickey said. “Even when they traveled overseas, they wouldn’t be able to go to restaurants.”
However, there were a handful of “special restaurants” that sometimes served them.
About to go, then Germany surrendered
Tom Kamimae was grateful for the way Germany surrendered, according to Rickey, as he was still serving in the military at that time but potentially faced with going into combat.
When Tom first arrived to the internment camp in Minidoka, like others, he had to leave all his possessions behind.
As such, he ended up doing a lot of woodshop work in the camp, which he continued doing as a lifelong hobby. Rickey said he even made her a chest that holds blankets that he gave he for a high-school graduation present.
He also has a few good books about the 442nd team and “Go For Broke,” she said, as well as what Tom calls “yearbooks” from his time in the internment camp.
“He points out pictures of his friends in the 442nd who passed away,” Rickey said.
Eventually, Tom settled in Ontario, where it felt like home, she said, adding that raising a family here was important to him.
Rickey describes her grandfather as “a number-one fan for anybody,” which included herself while she played sports in high school and college. During those games, he would bring rice balls for her and her teammates, she said.
At age 96, Tom still drives and goes about his normal everyday life, Rickey said. This includes playing solitaire and gardening aloe vera plants and peonies.
“He’s a busy bee,” she said. “He is such a positive inspiration, especially with everything he’s been through.”
Significance of the stamp
Former Gov. Ted Kulongoski is tabbed as the honorary chairman for the program in Portland.
“Our Japanese American World War II veterans fought for democracy while their own families were incarcerated in concentration camps on American soil,” he was quoted in the news release from the Oregon Nisei veterans. “They believed in America. We salute them. And we will not forget.”
The moment in history is significant for Tom Kamimae.
“He is super, super excited about it,” Rickey said, adding that it “hits home a lot.”
Tom will be included in the Portland ceremony as one of the tributes, which Rickey assisted on. The program also will include vignettes about Japanese American military service performed by Asian American actors, as well as musical tributes by the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Minidoka Swing Band and Portland Taiko, according to information received from Linda Tamura.
Four Rivers Cultural Center will host a private reception Monday afternoon to celebrate with local families whose relatives served in the 442nd. The event will feature “Portraits of Courage,” a photo exhibit highlighting the “Go For Broke” veterans’ stories. The exhibit of images by Shane Sato was on display in the Harano Gallery in early 2020.
“With the frightening increase in violent attacks on Asian Americans, learning about the patriotism and heroic military history of these Japanese American soldiers during World War II is critical,” reads the news release from the Oregon Nisei Veterans. “It teaches us that people of color have contributed to the preservation of freedom and democracy throughout the history of America, often with their lives.”
Doug Katagiri, son of linguist George Katagiri, veteran of the Military Intelligence Service stated in the news release that the commemoration serves to both recognize and remind us of the legacy achieved by the Nisei veterans in WWII.
“It’s impossible to overstate their sacrifices in building this legacy, fighting a war abroad while enduring racism and an extraordinary episode of national injustice at home,” he said.
Your statement "When the Nisei were finally able to enlist in the war, many made the choice to do so, leaving behind families and friends in the camps. According to the Oregon Nisei Veterans, 33,000 of the 120,000, who had been sent to those camps eventually served in WWII. And the 442nd became one of the most decorated military units in history, with members earning 9,486 Purple Hearts and 21 Medals of Honor." is not completely true. In Hawaii where nearly 160,000 citizens of Japanese descent lived, fewer then 2,000 were interned. As a result, Hawaii provided most of the soldiers in the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd RCT.
