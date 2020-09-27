ONTARIO

After four months, the teachers and staff of Aiken Elementary School were finally able to celebrate a major accomplishment by one of their own.

On Friday afternoon, members of Aiken staff hid in the grass area between the main building and the fourth and fifth grade classrooms, to surprise Mayra Pelayo with flowers and a banner recognizing her as a regional winner of Oregon’s Teacher of the Year.

The accomplishment was announced in late May, but due to COVID-19, Aiken was unable to do anything to celebrate the award. Now that Ontario School District is three weeks into distance learning, the teachers were able to take some time to surprise Pelayo.

Pelayo teaches kindergarten at Aiken, where she has been for 16 years. Pelayo was born and raised in Mexico and her family moved to Ontario when she was 13 years old. When she decided she wanted to become a teacher, she said she wanted to work with kindergarteners because they are some of the most vulnerable young students in the district.

