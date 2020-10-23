BOISE
For the health and safety of the community, St. Luke’s popular “Brown Bag Talks” are now being presented live in a virtual format.
It is only fitting that on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m., the first topic will cover accessing health care through myChart, telemedicine and video visits.
While virtual and electronic communication between patients and providers is not new, it has been supported more than ever in recent months. Not only do these methods keep St. Luke’s patients and providers safer during a pandemic, they save time and resources and improve access to care for those with transportation barriers, disabilities, or other scheduling challenges.
Courtney Christenson, patient access administration manager for St. Luke’s Health System, will walk participants through how and when to use electronics and video to message or visit a provider, check on test results, schedule appointments, and more.
Other upcoming talks include Dermatologic Manifestations of COVID-19, Facts about Vaping, Palliative Medicine, Knowing the Five Signs of Depression and Suicide, and Healing Touch.
All Brown Bag Health Talks are free, but registration is required.
Once participants have registered they will receive more information about how to participate in the online event.
For more information, call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at (208) 727-8733.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.