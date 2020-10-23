BOISE

For the health and safety of the community, St. Luke’s popular “Brown Bag Talks” are now being presented live in a virtual format.

It is only fitting that on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m., the first topic will cover accessing health care through myChart, telemedicine and video visits.

While virtual and electronic communication between patients and providers is not new, it has been supported more than ever in recent months. Not only do these methods keep St. Luke’s patients and providers safer during a pandemic, they save time and resources and improve access to care for those with transportation barriers, disabilities, or other scheduling challenges.

Courtney Christenson, patient access administration manager for St. Luke’s Health System, will walk participants through how and when to use electronics and video to message or visit a provider, check on test results, schedule appointments, and more.

Other upcoming talks include Dermatologic Manifestations of COVID-19, Facts about Vaping, Palliative Medicine, Knowing the Five Signs of Depression and Suicide, and Healing Touch.

All Brown Bag Health Talks are free, but registration is required.

Once participants have registered they will receive more information about how to participate in the online event.

For more information, call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at (208) 727-8733.

