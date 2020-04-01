SSA supplements: Focus on additional programs and mental health support

ONTARIO — In one of the most unusual meetings of the school year, there was a nearly-empty board room on Monday night as the Ontario School District Board of Directors met to vote on major items regarding the schools.
Due to federal and state guidelines regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Monday’s meeting was conducted via Zoom, and there were only six people in the board room.
One of the biggest items on Monday’s agenda was voting on Ontario School District’s Student Investment Account, which will allocate money to Ontario School District via the Student Success Act.
Through its surveying, Ontario School District decided on three outcomes that it would like to achieve using SIA funds:
1. Increase the percentage of 3rd grade students meeting state grade level ELA standards.
2. Increase the percentage of 11th grade students meeting state grade level mathematics standards.
3. Increase the percentage of all students graduating from high school in the four year cohort.
Students’ mental and behavioral health needs were deemed a high priority by virtually all stakeholder groups and will be a priority in all three years of our plan.
From the three outcomes, the district has devised four strategies that it hopes will meet those needs:
1. Create programs designed to provide students with enhanced educational and social/emotional instruction that will lead to more equitable outcomes for students experiencing poverty, disability or language barriers.
2. Provide services to improve the health and safety of Ontario students.
3. Provide a learning environment that allows us to better meet the individual needs of students.
4. Invest in programs and resources to provide a more well-rounded learning experience with increased options for students.
On the SIA plan, there are 30 total items with 16 items that are noted as “high priority” for year one, which were made to meet those strategies. These include: provide additional summer programs and programs during breaks to all students; purchase blended learning curriculums and additional online learning opportunities; hire a prevention and mental health specialist for the high school; contract with Malheur County Health Department to increase to a full time school nurse; purchase prevention programming; provide professional development to staff to increase their skills in supporting students experiencing trauma, homelessness, foster care, disability and poverty; complete safety upgrade at Ontario High School; hire a family support coach; add one kindergarten and one first grade teacher to decrease class size and support third grade literacy outcomes; purchase mobile computer labs to create additional classroom space; provide targeted math intervention by adding a teacher to teach a blended learning class for students in need of support at the high school; pay college tuition costs for dual credit classes and certification costs for career and technical education programs; hire a support specialist to identify and meet programming needs of talented and gifted students; hire a curriculum implementation specialist to support high levels of evidence-based curricular options and strategies; add a certified physical education specialist in elementary grades to lead and plan a skill focused curriculum; and increase extracurricular programs at the elementary level.
The total cost of the items comes to just over $2.8 million. Mary Jo Evers, the Finance Director of Ontario School District, said the state tells the districts to aim high with its cost estimates because there is a wide range of potential costs for full time hires.
The plan was voted in unanimously. There was no discussion on the SIA during the regular meeting.
One item that was taken off of the SIA was the reconfiguration of the elementary schools in Ontario. Originally, the district was proposing that the elementary schools move to a grade level configuration, with Alameda being just for kindergarten and first grade, Aiken for second and third grades and May Roberts being for the fourth-sixth graders. Cairo would be a K-6 rural elementary school for those who prefer the classic Ontario format while Pioneer would be transformed into a K-6 Science Technology Reading Engineering Arts and Math Academy that could have multiple purposes.
At the request of the Board, the district had been holding parent/community forums for additional feedback on the elementary reconfiguration, but due to COVID-19 concerns, several meetings were called off. The meetings also were to create a community-led task force regarding the configuration, which can no longer meet due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Because of this, the school district decided to scrap the reconfiguration discussion for the remainder of the school year.
While Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu mentioned it during the Board’s work session, the board also voted that the elementary school reconfiguration will be something that the School Board must have the final say on. The action item was passed by a vote of three to two, with Renae Corn, Derrick Draper and Eric Evans all voting in affirmative.
Future item
While there is no meeting set as of press time, Board Chairman Mike Blackaby said the Board will need to hold an executive session to discuss the contract renewal for Albisu. On the action items for Monday was a three-year contract renewal for the superintendent, but Corn, Draper, Evans and Blanca Rodriguez voted to not hold the contract extension vote as the Board had not discussed the extension yet.
The Board did approve the superintendent’s evaluation during its Feb. 24 meeting.
