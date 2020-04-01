SSA supplements: Focus on additional programs and mental health support

All five members of the Ontario School Board of Directors were present for Monday’s meeting. None of them were physically present at the Ontario School District office; rather they attended via Zoom.

What’s that again?

The Student Success Act, signed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on May 20, 2019 as Oregon House Bill 3427, is an investment of $1 billion in Oregon education every year. School districts around the state will get a portion of those funds. According to Taryn Smith, public relations and communications director for Ontario School District, the district is anticipating a sum of around $2.1 million from the SSA.