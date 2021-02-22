SRCI lockdown remains in place; no new cases among staff since Feb. 5

ONTARIO
The Tier 4 status keeping Snake River Correctional Institution in a total lockdown — in which visitation and some services are canceled — has been extended by the Oregon Department of Corrections once again. The latest extension is expected to last through Thursday, according to an email from Amber Campbell on Friday afternoon.
Campbell did not provide information on whether an employee or staff had most recently tested positive this time around. However, according to a tracker online, the most recent cases was an inmate on Feb. 15. No employee cases have been reported since. Feb. 5, and vaccinations have been being distributed to staff and inmates. Only five cases have been reported in February.
After a brief stint of moving to a Tier 3 closure status from Dec. 31 to Jan 13, the largest of the state’s 14 prisons moved back to a Tier 4 status. It had previously been listed under that status since July 3. The status is related to outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates, and closes the facility to visitation and volunteer-led services, as well as limits inmates’ movement throughout the prison.
Once back in a Tier 4 category, there must be no new cases by the next date in order to further de-escalate.
Vaccines have been being administered at SRCI since the first rounds for staff on Dec. 28. More vaccinations have been given since then and more are on the way.
The facility is still closed to visitation, and when that will reopen is up to the Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem.
As of the most recent update available from Oregon DOC on Feb. 15, there have been a total of 715 positive cases tied to SRCI, (490 inmates and 225 staff) since the first case of COVID was detected in June of 2020.
Overall 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. Forty-two deaths overall in the state’s Department of Correction facilities have been tied to the virus.
