ONTARIO — A 73-year-old adult in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution died on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Steven Paul Merry passed away in the infirmary, where he’d been on hospice since January.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified. 

Merry entered DOC custody in January of 2017 from Douglas County with an earliest release date of Feb. 3, 2027.

