ONTARIO — A 73-year-old adult in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution died on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Steven Paul Merry passed away in the infirmary, where he’d been on hospice since January.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Merry entered DOC custody in January of 2017 from Douglas County with an earliest release date of Feb. 3, 2027.
