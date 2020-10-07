ONTARIO
The second year of the Ontario Splash Park was met with multiple closures due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop people from gathering at the city’s newest amenity.
According to Rec. District Director Andrew Maeda, there were more than 5,800 patrons of the splash park this summer. This averages out to 110 people per day visiting the facility. There was a record high of 210 people on July 18 and a low of 24 people on July 22.
Of those who entered the facility, Maeda said about 15% of people who went to the splash park were willing to report their address, giving the Rec District a look into who exactly is attending the facility. Maeda said patrons will be required to disclose their physical address starting next year, because that information is “important in understanding just how far people are willing to reveal to visit the facility.”
Of those who did disclose their address, the vast majority came from Ontario (563 people). Other places where patrons came from include Payette (74), Nyssa (65), Fruitland (59), Weiser (27), New Plymouth (23) and Vale (18). There were single-digit entires for people that came from all over, including people from the Boise metro area, and as far away as Washington, Utah, Arizona and even one person from Canfield, Ohio.
Maeda reported that the Rec District sold 32 family passes and 400 punch passes with a total revenue of about $8,742. In total, Maeda said the splash park cost about $11,419 to operate over the summer, reporting a loss of about $2,600. If the facility had been open for a full summer, Maeda estimated expenses reaching about $23,000.
The splash park did see a late opening and a premature closing in 2020 due to the pandemic. The park was originally scheduled to open on May 25, which was pushed back to June 26, as the state was not yet in Phase 2 of Kate Brown’s multi-stage reopening guidance. When Malheur County was moved back down to Phase 1 in August, the splash park was again closed. In 2019, the park wasn’t closed until Sept. 2.
Maeda said he is hoping for some changes to staffing in the future and hopes to have a space for concessions, as well as more options for passes to the park.
Maeda added that there were no incidents requiring either hospitalization or police intervention, and there were only two incidents requiring Maeda to go to the park and intervene.
Maeda said he was happy to see the generosity of the community this summer, as there were multiple days where people donated money to be used to cover entry fees for people to enter the splash park.
“The community really came together and helped ensure everyone had the opportunity to enjoy the Splash Park on hot days,” he said. “It really reminded me of the generosity I experienced from this community when I was younger.”
