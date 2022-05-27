ONTARIO — Citizens won’t have to wait until Memorial Day this year to hit the Ontario Splash Park. To maximize the warm weather expected for the holiday weekend, officials are opening the facility a few days ahead of schedule — on Saturday.
People passing by the splash park this week may have thought it was already open, as youth have been playing inside the facility since Tuesday. However, this week was reserved for schools hosting class parties there, according to Andrew Maeda, executive director for Ontario Recreation District.
Opening a week early for local school parties meant the facility wouldn’t get jammed up with those in the first week, he said.
Those who are heading to use the facility nestled into Lions Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue, are urged to first check the reservation calendar (which is posted online and on the park fence along Southwest Fourth Avenue near the Splash park entrance).
Reserving all or some of the facility has been a popular draw. Reservations for schools continue into next week, with the facility being shuttered to the public for those parties from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and birthday parties scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-5. There are several more reservations in place after that. As of Thursday at time of publication, those stretched into the first week of August.
Since reservations leave less time for the community to enjoy the park, Maeda says they restrict those to the first half or last part of the day, leaving the remainder of the day open for citizens.
Numbers of those using the facility in 2021 were “insane,” Maeda said, noting they were averaging over 250 people per day. He said officials likely got a false perception of how used the splash park would be in the first year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, they only saw 80 to 90 users per day.
Furthermore, the park attracts people from throughout the region, with frequent visitors from Caldwell, Boise and Nampa, according to data collected there. Maeda noted that it’s much cheaper for a family of four or more to spend the day in Ontario and play at the splash park than in other places in metro areas of the Treasure Valley. Furthermore, he pointed out there was plenty to do nearby, with new playground equipment at Lions Park and local affordable eateries a short distance away.
The Recreation District is hiring its own staff to run the facility this year. Maeda said that includes Emma Goldthorpe, a student at Nyssa High School, will be the facility manager this year.
Park users are required to sign in for data tracking purposes that will be used for future planning. Additionally, concessions will be available for purchase.
The park will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday until Labor Day.
The cost for the Splash Park is $1 for children age 8 and older. There also are punch cards for $8 for 10 visits and family passes for the summer for $35 for five family members. All of those will be available for purchase on Saturday.
