A table inside the entrance of the Ontario Armory is filled with assorted Christmas cards and envelopes. Those who would like to can fill one or more out to be sent to soldiers who are deployed overseas in a Christmas card drive organized by a military and family readiness specialist.
Members of Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment (Combined Arms Battalion), Oregon National Guard deploying to Kuwait in front of their armory in Ontario, on Sunday. The group of armor crew members will be on a one-year deployment as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs
A table inside the entrance of the Ontario Armory is filled with assorted Christmas cards and envelopes. Those who would like to can fill one or more out to be sent to soldiers who are deployed overseas in a Christmas card drive organized by a military and family readiness specialist.
Members of Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment (Combined Arms Battalion), Oregon National Guard deploying to Kuwait in front of their armory in Ontario, on Sunday. The group of armor crew members will be on a one-year deployment as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs
ONTARIO — The community is urged to help give some Christmas cheer to U.S. National Guard soldiers who are deployed in Kuwait. A Christmas card drive was organized by Stacey Vasquez, Military and Family Readiness Specialist with the Oregon National Guard, who is based out of the Ontario Armory.
There are 16 armored crew members from the 3rd Battalion of the 116th Cavalry Regiment out of the Ontario Armory who were deployed in August. They joined up with soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of that regiment out of Idaho to be part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia. That mission is under the U.S. Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Vasquez said she had to get permission to do the Christmas Card Drive, noting this year would mark the first time it would be done. She said she had to wait for two weeks to get approved.
“I wanted to do something special so the soldiers don’t feel forgotten and have some love from the community for the holidays,” she said.
As the Military and Family Readiness Specialist, Vasquez is in touch with the soldiers on a regular basis.
“I could send it to them all day long, but hearing that they are missed and valued directly from the community members means more,” she said.
Those who send cards should take note that the only thing is they cannot put anything else in with the card. Vasquez said all cards will be opened before they are sent to ensure messages are appropriate and that nothing is included inside of them.
If you’ve already spent your Christmas budget, not to worry. Vasquez has an abundance of cards and envelopes at the Ontario Armory, and people can stop by from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Monday through Friday to fill one (or more) out and drop it in a box there. The cards and drop box are easy to find, as they are set up on a table that is just inside the Armory’s main entrance.
People can also drop off their own cards at the armory either in person or by mail (but if they are mailed, they need to be dropped as soon as possible so they arrive at the armory by Dec. 5, when cards will be mailed out in bulk to the soldiers.
The armory is at 1330 S.W. Fourth St.
Mail a card to Oregon National Guard, Military & Family Readiness Specialist, 1330 S.W. 4th St., Ontario, OR 97914.
The cards will be shared with members of the Idaho National Guard, as well, according to Vasquez.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.