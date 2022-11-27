ONTARIO — The community is urged to help give some Christmas cheer to U.S. National Guard soldiers who are deployed in Kuwait. A Christmas card drive was organized by Stacey Vasquez, Military and Family Readiness Specialist with the Oregon National Guard, who is based out of the Ontario Armory.

There are 16 armored crew members from the 3rd Battalion of the 116th Cavalry Regiment out of the Ontario Armory who were deployed in August. They joined up with soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of that regiment out of Idaho to be part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia. That mission is under the U.S. Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom.



