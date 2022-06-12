Coty McMurry, of New Plymouth, competed in the powerlifting competition at the games, and earned a total of four bronze medals in his various events, including deadlift, bench press, squat and combo lift.
Special Olympics of Idaho athlete Krista Hunsaker, of Payette, plays bocce. Hunsaker earned the silver medal at the USA Games last week after being edged out by fellow Idaho athlete, Jessie Kearsley.
Photo courtesy of Special Olympics of Idaho
ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley was well-represented at this year’s Special Olympics USA Games, which concluded its closing ceremonies on Saturday. Of the 22 athletes and 36 total delegates from Special Olympics Idaho who traveled to the games, five were from Payette County and one is from Malheur County.
The games showcased more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from around the country competing in front of more than 125,000 spectators and supporters.
The following information includes the results for the local athletes, according to the Idaho Special Olympics Facebook page.
Emily Fuller, of Vale, competed in the athletics competition at the games, and earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash.
Coty McMurry, of New Plymouth, competed in the powerlifting competition at the games, and earned a total of four bronze medals in his various events, including deadlift, bench press, squat, and combo lift.
Ben Benzon is also from New Plymouth. Will compete in the flag football competition at the games, along with his teammates Jake Coates and Johnny Stevens, of Payette, and earned the bronze medal as a team after a long, hard-fought battle.
Getting to participate in the bocce competition is Krista Hunsaker, of Payette. She earned the silver medal after being edged out by fellow Idaho athlete, Jessie Kearsley.
The qualifying at USA Games, will be invited to attend Special Olympics World Games being held in Berlin, Germany in 2023.
