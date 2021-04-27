ONTARIO
On Saturday afternoon supporters of the Greater Idaho movement, a proposal to move Idaho’s border to encompass what is now eastern and southern Oregon to become part of Idaho, this amount of land accounts for roughly two-thirds of the existing state. A visit to the movement’s website, www.greateridaho.org, reveals that the proposal seeks to also move Idaho border to include northern California.
Keaton Ems, VP-government relations for Greater Idaho, was present to explain why the movement is happening.
“We get ignored by Salem,” he stated.
Ems said that rural counties in the state are not getting the same level of representation in Oregon and that this proposal is not about conservatives wanting to leave the state.
He said that in making contact with Idaho legislators on the topic of moving the borders, that he received “a lot of interest” and that this interest “lends a lot of credibility to us.”
Ems went on to say that there are many county commissioners “on board” with the proposal, too.
He said that this initiative — which does not actually move the border yet, but if passed would force the conversation multiple times per year — will be on the May 18 ballot during the upcoming special election for five counties: Grant, Sherman, Baker, Lake and Malheur. Ems said that the initiative will also appear on the ballot on seven more counties this coming fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.