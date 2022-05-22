PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on May 16, the Payette County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation by Nikki Zogg, Director of Southwest District Health, outlining her agency’s Fiscal Year 2023 request for a combined $2,784,813 from the six counties it covers. This was one of several stops Zogg and her team made to county boards that day.
The request seeks $229,958 from Payette County.
“This fiscal year, I would say, is pretty indicative of the last couple, in that it’s been a little out of the ordinary,” said Zogg to the commissioners. “Also, the unprecedented growth that we’ve seen in our region has put a lot of demand for service in our land development, septic and food safety programs.”
According to a budget request document obtained by the newspaper on Monday, ongoing COVID-19 response and unprecedented population growth within the agency’s boundaries impacted its finances during Fiscal Year 2022.
“Federal funds continue to be infused into public health across the state to assist with the COVID-19 response and to strengthen public health infrastructure to carry out the core functions and capabilities of local public health districts,” it reads, in part.
Across its budget, the agency is anticipating cost increases of 5%. Its anticipated revenue and expenditures is $11,727,736.
Expenditures for fiscal year 2022 totaled $10,431,119, according to the request.
The request also notes Payette County’s ongoing population growth; Estimates put the county at 26,350 in 2021, up from 23,780 in 2020. Net taxable property values have grown with them, reaching $2.41 billion in 2021 and surpassing the 2020 total of $1.92 billion.
The agency’s funding challenge stems from Idaho House Bill 316, which shifts responsibility for funding health districts from the state to the counties and limits how many people can get subsidized health care through counties’ medically indigent programs and the state’s Catastrophic Health Care fund. The bill was signed into law on May 10, 2021 and took effect on March 1.
“It had more to do with Medicaid expansion and the Indigent Fund changes, and the state trying to balance out how counties support different functions,” Zogg noted.
“Millennium Funds: Instead of these funds coming in via state appropriation, due to HB316, the state will passthrough these funds to the district via contract revenues from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare,” the request reads, in part.
As it was unknown at that time what the bill’s impact would be, Zogg noted that her agency did not ask for an increase in county funds for the current fiscal year.
Other revenue sources this year include contract revenues, which are up 26.8% and total $6,589,751, and fees which total $1,879,344 according to the request. Personnel costs are up 7.02%, with wages expected to cost $6,273,563 and benefits $2,679,678.
As this was not an action item on the meeting agenda, the board took no action during this meeting. The county is presently discussing budget plans for the next fiscal year, as indicated by the May 23 board of commissioners agenda.
