ONTARIO — Members of the Malheur Federal Credit Union will soon be voting on whether to merge with Rogue Credit Union, a much larger credit union.
In a statement posted on the MFCU webpage, officials said the board determined the best way to improve service and value to its members was to join with a credit union with more resources to provide upgraded technology for expanded commercial lending, investment services and expanded digital offerings.
A statement by MFCU said the combined operation would have assets of more than $1.9 billion with 25 branches in Oregon and western Idaho.
Both credit unions are now engaged in due diligence, they report, and once completed both will need to approve the proposed partnership, which will involve a vote by MFCU members, but not by Rogue Credit Union Members since they are the acquiring members.
The vote by MFCU members is planned to occur at the end of November or early December, according to Ashley Hook, business development officer.
The proposed merger will also need state and federal regulatory approval.
