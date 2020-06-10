ONTARIO — The Oregon Street construction project, which is expected to be completed in mid-July, is “moving along ahead of schedule,” according to a brief update from Ontario City Engineer Betsy Roberts on Tuesday afternoon during the Public Works Committee meeting. She didn’t indicate how far ahead the project was, however.
Casey Mordhorst from Jacobs, Ontario’s public works department, gave an update on Friday afternoon about work that is being done on the project this week.
“Warrington Construction has removed the existing ADA ramps and mid-block [crosswalks] on First and Second Ave. They have the area prepped and are starting to set up for pouring the new curb early next week. The sidewalk sections that were removed for the ADA ramps will be poured back next week as well. When that is finished they will patch back along the curb and gutter,” Mordhorst wrote in an email.
The work along Oregon Street will also include a new asphalt overlay from East Idaho through Southwest Fourth Avenue, according to City Manager Adam Brown.
The City Council approved the South Oregon Street Project in April; The cost of the project was expected to be $716,225.
The money for the project is coming from a combination of city funds, according to Brown in a telephone interview this morning. He indicated that the three funds being utilized are the Public Safety Fund, the General Fund and the Storm Water Fund. Brown said the Storm Water Fund is being utilized because there are improvements being made to the storm water system as part of the South Oregon Street project.
