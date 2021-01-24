ONTARIO
Ontario Community Director Dan Cummings responded to request for comment about the work being done on South Goodfellow Street in an email received on Thursday.
“This is being done by private developers of the adjacent lands, which are Commercial Tire on the West and RCG, INC on the East. The City is coordinating the project and will be providing the paving only portion of the project from the SDC Traffic impact funds,” wrote Cummings.
He went on to say that after the street construction portion “is completed by the private developers, the City paving only project will take over.” The street construction portion of the project includes the curb, sidewalk, gutter and road base.
Cummings wrote that the cost of the paving portion of the project is estimated to be “between $60,000 to $75,000.”
