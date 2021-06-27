ONTARIO — The decision of whether a local nonprofit will be able obtain Red Lion Inn & Suites to convert it into a non-congregate shelter rests in the hands of the Ontario City Council. The council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider what was presented at a public hearing held by EUVALCREE, the entity aiming for $3.5 million of Project Turnkey funds to complete the purchase.
In November of 2020, the Oregon Legislature allocated $65 million for the fund to be used to acquire motels and hotels into non-congregate shelters for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to the Oregon Community Foundation, which administers the funds.
It is important to note that unlike the tiny home transitional shelter project, the Red Lion project does not fall under House Bill 2006, according to Dan Cummings, community development director in an an email on June 15. That bill prevented the city from being able to deny the application from Community in Action for the tiny home shelters and prevented requiring them to close as was initially planned. The Red Lion application was not filed with the city; however, according to Cummings, it is allowed under House Bill 3261, which in some ways limits local governments restrictions on conversion of those properties into emergency shelters or affordable housing. But recently, Megan Loeb, program officer for Oregon Community Foundation, told the newspaper that “community support is a key criterion in the review process,” adding that nothing would proceed until after a public hearing.
More than two-thirds of the way through the meeting, after hearing questions, concerns and comments and after several people had already left, Gus Morales, organizer and director of EUVALCREE, announced that he was going to take a vote, which he said was unofficial and meant to be a “pulse of the room.” Morales then had people stand to vote and some of those who were representing the nonprofit at a sign-in table before the event were also standing in the back of the room. It appeared that more members of the audience stood up to oppose the project than those who stood up in favor of it, but with volunteers standing up during both votes, it was hard to determine an actual count. Morales said he counted 16 in favor, 17 opposed and five who abstained, then said he would turn the decision over to the City Council.
For the hearing, which stretched out for two hours at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Friday night, there was about 50 attendees, including community and council members, and representatives and owners of businesses nearby the hotel.
Morales gave an overview of EUVALCREE, stating that the entity was “not a Latino based organization,” but that it was community based “regardless of background.” This is in contrast with the most recent 990 form filed with the IRS in 2020 for EUVALCREE’s 501(c)(3) status, as in two brief description of the organization’s mission or most significant activities, it states “Hispanic Community.”
Morales said the aim of the project was to address existing chronic needs in the community by partnering with agencies that were already doing that. He said the facility would only be filled with people who referred by existing agencies, and that people wouldn’t just be able to come to the facility directly from the street.
Representatives of several entities spoke on behalf of the project, including Bettye Ramirez, supervisor for CASA of Eastern Oregon, and others from the Oregon Youth Authority and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Institute, with the latter stating that it was committed to $50,000 for the project in order to finish rooms and furnishings, such as kitchenettes.
Morales clarified that while the shelter wouldn’t actually operating as an official hotel, the aim would be to blend in as if it were while adding security features. Additionally, upon multiple people asking, he said EUVALCREE would compensate the city for its loss of property taxes and monthly transient occupancy taxes, which amounts to about $65,000 per year. It was unclear if this amount was included in the estimated operating budget, which Morales says is about $316,000 per year. He said that EUVALCREE had $950,000 to put toward the budget to keep it running for at least three years without any other funding.
The plan is to convert the hotel into 63 units with three office spaces and 40 available units.
Community voices support for concept, but concern about planning, timing, what happens if it shelter closes
Chief concerns for local business owners, who acknowledged that homelessness is a serious problem, was the lack of notification and what appeared to be the lack of an actual operational plan in order to sustain such an endeavor. Also questioned was what would happen with the state’s $35 million if the shelter ended up not being sustainable. To this, Morales stated that the property would be sold, indicating the money would go back to EUVALCREE for a steering committee to decide how it could use the money toward its other services.
The newspaper is working to find out why the money would not go back to the state’s General Fund if that were to happen.
Jolts & Juice owners Todd and Vicki Heinz, who have a shop nearby the hotel, wanted to know why they were never notified of the plan.
“We didn’t hear about this until our son sent us the front page of the newspaper,” said Vicki Heinz.
Another man who said he represented multiple businesses directly east of the hotel asked the same. Morales said that all businesses in a three-block radius were contacted by email or by contacting managers, adding that managers may not have given EUVALCREE contact information and may not have given EUVALCREE’s information to owners.
“Moving forward, there are a lot of improvements to make when we are trying to leverage state money,” Morales said.
After many questions about who might be utilizing the property, Morales indicated that it would depend on agency referrals.
Vicki Heinz and other community members expressed concern about vulnerable children at the facility, and their protection not being taken seriously by being in a hotel setting nearby truck stops, which are notorious for trafficking people.
Ramirez got back up to clarify that foster children wouldn’t be able to stay there, but parents to who had gone through the steps for reunification might.
Sandy Kimball, with Community Outreach Initiative, asked Morales what agencies he would be working with to determine who would be housed there, and how he would determine priority for individuals in need. Morales indicated it would be up to referral agencies and said GOBHI provides “a lot of funding and policies.”
When asked why he didn’t work on the details of the project with existing community agencies, such as Community in Action, Morales stated that they were looking for partners specifically that had “a significant amount of support and resources.”
Kimball also asked if there would be background checks for sex offenders, due to the possible mix of adults and children at the facility. Morales said there would.
Steven Meland, co-owner of Hot Box Farms, the marijuana dispensary across the street from Red Lion, focused mostly on Morales business plan. Meland said the plans sounded like “a lot of good that could help in the right fashion.” However, his concern was the lack of a particular financial plan to operate the facility. He asked what might happen if $316,000 per year was not adequate to keep the facility open.
Morales said the goal was to keep it open “as long as it was financially feasible.”
Matt Stringer, executive director of Four Rivers Cultural Center and newly elected Ontario School Board member also went up to the podium to comment, looking out at attendees and asking why so many people identified problems over solutions that night.
“People’s self interest seems to squelch any attempt to help those less fortunate,” he said. “[With the attitude being] Not in my neighborhood. But everyone who makes a decision lives in a neighborhood. We shouldn’t be so cynical and shut everyone down because we are all so comfortable in our own lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.