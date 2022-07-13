Songwriting workshop draws aspiring musicians

ONTARIO — Is the next Lady Gaga or Snoop Dogg or Ariana Grande or Beyonce living in the Western Treasure Valley just waiting to release the next big hit single?
Local lyricists and songwriters gathered for a songwriting workshop on Tuesday at Four Rivers Cultural Center to hone their skills in order to write a song reflecting on cultural heritage. Those who participate may go on to write a song, and if they do are encouraged to engage in a local competition for songwriters.
Three finalists will get the opportunity to perform their original compositions on Sept. 23 at the Cultural Center’s 25th anniversary Birthday Bash.
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for the center, provided some additional information on the workshop in an email on Monday.
“This program is an amazing collaboration between the Cultural Center and its musically-inclined supporters, like Jill Miller and Doug Dean, who are working on this opportunity behind the scenes — they are the wonderful humans who will host the workshops, coordinate the judges, and be amongst the judge panel,” she wrote.
Miller is an instrumental part of the workshops, and will be teaching participants how to learn the craft of songwriting. This workshop was the first of two being held.
Miller is an accomplished singer and songwriter, who said the reason she got into songwriting was to avoid having to write a novel. Then she clarified how she felt she could “condense a story into a song” and she didn’t need an entire book to do it.
Miller explained how songs are “words, stories set to music.”
The workshop, she said, is for “those who want to learn” and to “understand the background of composition.”
As an icebreaker, she played a clip from 19th century Russian composer Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” asking participants to identify the piece of music.
Miller said the mission of these songwriting workshops is “bringing home the art and heart of songwriting.”
“Everyone in this room has the potential to be a songwriter,” she said.
Miller said there is some “great music” that never makes it onto the radio or other media outlets, and urged participants to “feel at ease with the creative process.” This can include experimenting, failing, changing the experiment before finally arriving at the “end product that you want,” she said.
Miller credits Doug Dean, of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida (which is co-sponsoring the contest with the Cultural Center and the Argus Observer), with “planting the seed” for this contest and workshop series. He also joined the workshop on Tuesday, cautioning budding songwriters to “not ever destroy the work” that one has already accomplished. Rather, he encouraged them to revisit that work and perhaps discovering “gems” that were overlooked before.
Miller told the future songwriters that if they do come up with an original musical beat that they “have to connect with it right away.” She encouraged the participants to get out their phones and record themselves humming or strumming or bopping to the beat they’ve just created, this is something she emphasized as she said it could be just as easily forgotten if not preserved right away.
“Believe me, it will circle the drain like a dream,” Miller cautioned.
After giving the participants a handout profiling the orchestral piece, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Miller played the title track from her own album “Heart of Heaven” which she said was inspired by “her muse” and husband Mike Miller.
For those feeling inspired to write a song of their own for submission into the Cultural Heritage Song Writing Contest, the deadline is Aug. 20 and there is no entry fee. This contest will feature cash prizes and is for entrants who are ages 7 and up with four different levels designated by age group. Cash prizes for reach age group will be: 1st Place — $125, 2nd Place — $75 and 3rd Place — $50.
The next songwriting workshop is on Aug. 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Center.
