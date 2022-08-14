Songwriting contest draws more musical hopefuls

Local musician and volunteer song-writing workshop instructor Jill Miller shares insights into the process of putting words to music.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Continuing to call all musicians… the Four Rivers Cultural Center is inviting community members to write an original song for entry into the Cultural Heritage Song Writing Contest for a chance to win a cash prize and receive the “opportunity to perform your song at our 25th Anniversary Birthday Bash” happening on Sept. 23.

Aspiring singers and songwriters descended upon the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Aug. 10 for a second round of learning the craft from local art and music aficionados Jill Miller and Doug Dean at the second of two song writing workshops.



