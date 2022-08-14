Songwriting contest draws more musical hopefuls

ONTARIO — Continuing to call all musicians… the Four Rivers Cultural Center is inviting community members to write an original song for entry into the Cultural Heritage Song Writing Contest for a chance to win a cash prize and receive the “opportunity to perform your song at our 25th Anniversary Birthday Bash” happening on Sept. 23.
Aspiring singers and songwriters descended upon the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Aug. 10 for a second round of learning the craft from local art and music aficionados Jill Miller and Doug Dean at the second of two song writing workshops.
Expressing how she goes about writing songs, Miller said that “telling a story” is her favorite method of songwriting.
She went on to say how songwriting is “for people of all ages” and this contest is a way for members of the community to honor the cultural center facility which “makes everyone feel welcome.”
Miller posed a rhetorical question to the attendees, asking “Who are the songwriters?” to which she replied, “Everyone in this room”
She said how when someone writes a song and shares their work with “just a few people” it becomes more meaningful than simply “trying to make money.”
The contest is a collaborative effort between Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, Four Rivers Cultural Center and the Argus Observer.
For those feeling inspired to write a song of their own for submission into the Cultural Heritage Song Writing Contest, the deadline is Aug. 20 and there is no entry fee. This contest’s cash prizes and is for entrants who are ages 7 and up with four different levels designated by age group. Cash prizes for reach age group will be: 1st Place — $125, 2nd Place — $75 and 3rd Place — $50.
What participants must know before submitting their entires is: their song must be at least one minute in length, but no more than four minutes.
The first, second and third place winning entries will be performed at the Center’s Anniversary Bash by their respective writers / performers.
