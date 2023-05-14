Some want to see return of Ontario's $5 public safety fee

Resident Sarah Ray reads a letter regarding a $5 public safety fee to the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. She urged the council to enact the fee when adopting the budget at its May 23 meeting. At budget committee meetings in April council members were split on whether to add the fee back to water users’ bills.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council members are split on whether to add a $5 public safety fee back onto water users’ monthly bills. A fee that was initially added in 2018 of $5, dwindled to $3.63 in 2020 and went away altogether in 2021. In October of 2022, the council voted on a resolution to set it to $0 as it had not been done properly in prior years when it was adjusted down. At the time, City Manager Dan Cummings suggested the council set it to $0 rather than taking it off the books altogether, in case the need arose to have it again. That way, they could just go through with an amendment rather than going back and taking all the steps done to get the fee on the books again.

However, at 2023-24 budget meetings in late April, the discussion got heated when the majority of the Ontario Budget Committee sought to reinitiate the fee to help pay for another full-time police officer or other public safety needs, three councilors voted against it. This includes Council President John Kirby and councilors Ken Hart and Sam Baker, who also voted no on the whole budget.



