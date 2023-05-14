Some want to see return of Ontario's $5 public safety fee

Resident Sarah Ray reads a letter regarding a $5 public safety fee to the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. She urged the council to enact the fee when adopting the budget at its May 23 meeting. At budget committee meetings in April council members were split on whether to add the fee back to water users’ bills.
ONTARIO — Ontario City Council members are split on whether to add a $5 public safety fee back onto water users’ monthly bills. A fee that was initially added in 2018 of $5, dwindled to $3.63 in 2020 and went away altogether in 2021. In October of 2022, the council voted on a resolution to set it to $0 as it had not been done properly in prior years when it was adjusted down. At the time, City Manager Dan Cummings suggested the council set it to $0 rather than taking it off the books altogether, in case the need arose to have it again. That way, they could just go through with an amendment rather than going back and taking all the steps done to get the fee on the books again.
However, at 2023-24 budget meetings in late April, the discussion got heated when the majority of the Ontario Budget Committee sought to reinitiate the fee to help pay for another full-time police officer or other public safety needs, three councilors voted against it. This includes Council President John Kirby and councilors Ken Hart and Sam Baker, who also voted no on the whole budget.
Since then, many have spoken up about the public safety fee, saying it is a critical need for the city. This included past Mayor Ron Verini and a citizen at the council’s first meeting of the month which took place on Tuesday.
Mayor Deborah Folden read Verini’s comment to the council during the meeting, written as a past mayor and concerned citizen. When a similar fee was placed on the water bill in 2018, Verini said that to his knowledge “there was no outcry from our citizens, from any person considered poor, rich or otherwise that was against the fee.”
He said that nobody filed a complaint or contacted him, personally, about the fee. He further noted that the current situation with increasing costs and declining revenues, a vote against the fee will be “voting against the safety of our community.”
Citizen Sarah Ray also spoke during public comments, expressing her concern about the overall safety of the community. She pointed out that data shows the city has a higher rate of crime and domestic violence than others in Oregon, along with a high poverty rate, “which often leads to more crime.”
Not only is having a well-staffed police force essential, Ray said, but a $5 fee is “a small price to pay for ensuring the safety of our citizens and officers.”
While tax revenues tied to marijuana were slated to help pay for an officer for the first time in October of 2022, Ray said it’s not a good long-term solution as those revenues “are influenced by economic factors outside our control.” Conversely, she said, a $5 fee would ensure long-term funding for police.
Following the council meeting on Tuesday, the Argus asked councilors for their comment. Councilor Sam Baker was absent.
Folden, as well as Councilors Penny Bakefelt and Eddie Melendrez said they definitely support the fee.
Kirby said they plan to find money to pay for officers from another fund.
Mills said she wasn’t sure and that it was a difficult discussion.
Hart emailed his comment to the newspaper.
“I voted against adding a new tax onto Ontario taxpayers water bills because I believe the City has enough tax payor funds to meet the needs of the citizens, including adding an additional police officer as requested by our police chief,” Hart wrote. “The budget committee was presented a false choice, in my opinion. It was presented that the only way the city could get an additional police officer is to impose a new tax. I disagree. I support using other existing taxpayer provided funds to add a much needed additional police officer. If I believed there was no other way to fund an additional police officer I would reconsider my opposition.”
This is a sharp turn of direction from Hart’s past comments to the the chief and the newspaper that the only way the city can pay wages for its employees is through its property tax base. Hart used this excuse as recently as July of 2022, when he was considering his vote on whether to keep the residency rule, which was ultimately dropped. Hart was also among council members who repeatedly stood firm on not spending marijuana tax revenues to fund wages for extra positions in case the money went away. In 2022, the council acquiesced, deciding to do just that after hearing strong evidence from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai about how badly another officer was needed.
In 2022, voters agree to updates on the city’s charter. While any retail sales tax has to go to a vote of the people, all other fees — including a public safety fee — and taxes can be passed with a two-thirds vote of the council, which takes 5 of the 7. Typical action only takes a simple majority of four of the seven Ontario City Council members.
The council is expected to pass or modify the budget at its May 23 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth Ave.
