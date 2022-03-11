Some marijuana revenue projects cut to pay down PERS

ONTARIO — Murmurs from side conversations could be heard throughout the meeting during the second night of Ontario budget sessions at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Wednesday. It was a game of follow the money — mostly that of where the marijuana revenues were and whether they could be moved around — as the Ontario Budget Committee combed through individual funds one by one. The group stopped at the General Fund, which it picked back up on Thursday night, along with other funds that were not approved. Those included the Street Fund, Reserve, Fund and Capital Projects Fund. This was due to waiting for a clearer picture of what marijuana revenues were paying for and whether any could be moved around to further pay down PERS.
In addition to allocating $1.435 million to a side account to pay down PERS, the draft budget had some of the money going toward larger projects. Some of these include as a repair of East Lane at $575,000; a 10-yard dump truck at $225,000; the Tater Tots Trail at $153,000; and a street grant match and Ontario Promise at $100,000 each. Among the smaller items are $5,000 for a tech fair; $16,000 for airport lighting; a fire supervisor vehicle and network infrastructure at $50,000 each; and $70K for a downtown attraction.
Council President Ken Hart and Mayor Riley Hill sought to cut some of the larger projects, such as the East Lane repair or the dump truck on Wednesday in order to reallocate some of the marijuana revenues, putting more toward paying down PERS.
Many committee members pushed back on taking money away from important projects for PERS, saying that while they appreciated the goal of getting out from under the PERS liability as soon as possible, they didn’t want it done at the cost of cutting some of the proposed projects.
At one point Hart and Hill indicated they were seeking as much as $2 million total for the PERS side account, but at the end of the night they said they would settle for $1.75 million. The reason: return on investment which equates to more spending power. The more the city puts in its side account to pay down its PERS liability, the bigger the dividends (upwards of $250,000 or more) it will see the following year, Hill explained.
“Every time I look around, we have more and more money than before and we still can’t pay it down,” he said.
Hill said it seemed that the draft budget was dipping significantly into using marijuana taxes on normal operations for the city, including the fire vehicle, dump truck, airport lighting and network infrastructure which were $400,000 to $500,000 and items they might not be able to support in the future.
Chairman David Sullivan clarified that those line items were capital expenses, not operational. Finance Director Kari Ott further explained they were all one-time purchases. She said they city specifically wants to avoid using the marijuana taxes for wages, in the event the revenue gets smaller or goes away.
Committee members also said they wants the public to visibly see all the work that is being done with marijuana tax revenues, which are budgeted at $3.5 million for 22-23. As such, a sheet detailing what is planned as amended in the draft budget will soon be published on the city’s website.
On Wednesday night, the committee agreed to cut $15,000 that was allocated to put a cement pad in at the Ontario Airport for the Phantom jet that is there, as part of an agreement with the Air Force. Though maintenance is required in that agreement, the cement pad was not.
On Thursday night, the committee walked in to other cuts that were proposed to move another $300,000 to pay down PERS. Those cuts included $225,000 for the dump truck, $20,000 less for Ontario Promise, $30,000 less for the Tater Tots Trail design and $25,000 less for the new sidewalk incentive program.
However, at the last minute, Hill saved those line items altogether with a motion to removed $500,000 from the East Lane repair, leaving $75,000 to get the work done.
During the prior night, City Engineer Paul Woods, with Jacobs, told the committee that the road was beyond its usable life and that patches and repairs were not recommended.
However, Hill noted that he had went down to the street earlier that day, looking at the “alligatoring” on the road and measuring it out with his feet. He insisted that the money would eventually come from somewhere, picking up his coconut shells for emphasis.
Woods was gone on Thursday night, but Casey Mordhurst was there and stated that they could use the $75,000 to cut every alligator spot and plan a chipseal. But he also noted that during traffic counts done in the fall of 2021, during peak times, the highest number of cars on East Lane was 115 in 15 minutes.
The final motion amending the General Fund was to take $300,000 from the East Lane Repair and move it to pay down PERS, and take another $200,000 moving it into contingency, leaving $75,000 for the road repair. The vote was 11-2, with Councilor Michael Braden and David Armstrong voting no.
The final PERS pay down amount, which does include money from other funds, will be $1,889,689 million.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting the Ontario Budget Committee unanimously adopted a final budget for FY 2022-23 of $45,053,077, which does not include $1.7 million of unappropriated funds.
