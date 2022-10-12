Shoppers line up for Oregon blueberries at Ontario Saturday Market

Customers wait in line at a booth at Ontario Saturday Market in July. While the market has wrapped up for the season, individuals with SNAP's Double Up Food Bucks can still use those through the end of the year at participating retailers. According to a map, Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario accepts Food Bucks.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — As the weather gets cooler, some farmers markets in Oregon are winding down. But a program which incentivizes buying fresh fruits and vegetables is still available for people with food benefits.

The Double Up Food Bucks program offers dollar-for-dollar match for food bought with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so people can purchase produce. At many farmers markets, the match goes up to $20.



Tags

Load comments