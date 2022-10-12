Customers wait in line at a booth at Ontario Saturday Market in July. While the market has wrapped up for the season, individuals with SNAP's Double Up Food Bucks can still use those through the end of the year at participating retailers. According to a map, Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario accepts Food Bucks.
ONTARIO — As the weather gets cooler, some farmers markets in Oregon are winding down. But a program which incentivizes buying fresh fruits and vegetables is still available for people with food benefits.
The Double Up Food Bucks program offers dollar-for-dollar match for food bought with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so people can purchase produce. At many farmers markets, the match goes up to $20.
Molly Notarianni, executive director of the Farmers Market Fund, said Double Up Food Bucks is offered in other venues too.
"Currently, it's offered at about 26 grocery stores in 19 counties, and then there's a large amount of CSAs, or Community Supported Agriculture farms that also accept Double Up Food Bucks," Notarianni outlined. "For shoppers who want to purchase a commitment from a farm with their SNAP, they'll get a discount over the course of the season."
According to locations listed on https://doubleuporegon.org, Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario is the local grocery store that accepts Double Up Food Bucks.
Notarianni also noted while some are packing up, nearly 30 farmers markets participating in the program across the state will keep going in November and December. Even in January through April, she pointed out about a dozen markets stay open.
Notarianni added the benefits are especially needed right now, with hunger at its highest level in a century and inflation compounding the issue. She believes the Double Up Food Bucks program is a "triple win."
"It's helping families access more fruits and veggies," Notarianni explained. "That money is working twice. It's also going directly into the pockets of local farmers, so they're making extra money and making new customers. And then it also really helps support local economies."
Notarianni advised people have until the end of the year to spend any Double Up Food Bucks they have accumulated this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.