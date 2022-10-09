VALE — Vale Alumni Association’s annual Hall of Fame banquet is Oct. 22. The event is totally sold out, according to member Bobbi Buttice, who stated in late September that they had sold 61 tables, which seat eight people a piece, for the dinner which will be at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
“I was very overwhelmed,” Buttice said, noting that typically the banquet sells about 50 tables. “It means more money for scholarships, and there are really great auction items, as well.”
The newspaper posed a question to the inductees, asking: What was your first reaction upon hearing the news? Phone interviews were conducted to obtain responses.
Dwight Keller
“How am I gonna get out of this?” said Keller with a laugh.
He went on to say “Among other things, I’m on the alumni committee. It was a ‘Tag, you’re it’ moment in the meeting. And they weren’t gonna take ‘no’ for an answer.”
Keller added, “I guess If you’re gonna have a marshmallow roast, I might as well be the marshmallow. My wife’s gonna be one, too.”
“If I gotta get roasted, I might as well do it for a good cause,” he concluded.
Bob Crawford
“Well I was very honored. It was quite out of the blue and I enjoyed being in Vale and being recognized by the group there. I was really honored.”
Though Crawford was not a graduate of Vale High School, he contributed to Vale’s educational system and sports programs in significant ways, first serving as principal of Vale Elementary School and later as superintendent of Vale Elementary School.
Crawford said that when serving in this capacity, he worked “to improve education.”
“I’m lucky to have inherited such a fine group of educators, staff and board of directors interested in education,” said Crawford.
Joe Yraguen and Gary Kamo
Joe Yraguen and Gary Kamo, are two members who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously. Yraguen died in November of 2019 and Kamo in April of 2020. Both were members of the Vale High School Class of 1966 and part of the 1965 State Championship Football team.
Yraguen was active in sports “umpiring baseball and refereeing football” following playing football as part of the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars.
Kamo also played football as a TVCC Chukars, but also played football and wrestled for the Oregon State Beavers.
Yraguen and Kamo’s wives, Susan (Vale High School Class of 1968) and Nancy (Vale High School Class of 1965) were Vale Vikings and will be accepting the induction on behalf of their husbands.
The newspaper reached out to their respective spouses for comment, but replies were not received back from Susan by press time.
“To be honest, I wasn’t really surprised., he was the kind of guy who would go out and do anything that was needed for anybody. He always made it to all of the kids and grandkids games. He may have been in coveralls, but he was there. Once a Viking, always a Viking,” said Nancy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.