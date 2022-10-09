VALE — Vale Alumni Association’s annual Hall of Fame banquet is Oct. 22. The event is totally sold out, according to member Bobbi Buttice, who stated in late September that they had sold 61 tables, which seat eight people a piece, for the dinner which will be at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

“I was very overwhelmed,” Buttice said, noting that typically the banquet sells about 50 tables. “It means more money for scholarships, and there are really great auction items, as well.”

Dwight Keller

Dwight Keller and his wife
Bob Crawford

Bob Crawford
Joe Yraguen and Gary Kamo

Joe Yraguen and Gary Kamo


