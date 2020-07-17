Social gatherings contributing to COVID-19 spread

The Oregon Health Authority has broken down common activities into categories of risk as they relate to spreading the novel coronavirus COVID-19. While it’s an outside activity, barbecuing with people outside your household is considered a medium risk activity. If that get-together moved indoors, the risk would elevate to high.

SALEM — On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported another record number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The rise is being attributed to the spread of the virus from social gatherings and sporadic spread. Worksite outbreaks and long-term care facility outbreaks are also contributing to the increase in cases.

Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen outbreaks when people get together to celebrate with family and friends for birthdays, weddings, holidays and other events. OHA is also aware of more than one cluster of infections connected with Fourth of July social events.

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. Cases have been traced to an exercise class, fraternity party and bachelor party.

We need to come together again to flatten the curve. Consider the risk of the activities you choose and follow the statewide requirements on social gatherings, face coverings, and physical distancing.

The Oregon Health Authority urges individuals to consider the risk of activities they chose. Example activities categorized by risk levels follow.

Lowest risk: staying home alone or with housemates. Activities can include playing games, talking on the phone, reading and gardening.

Low risk: Staying away from crowds during outdoor activities, such as riding a bike, taking a walk, kayaking, hiking and fishing.

Medium risk: outdoor gatherings, including backyard barbecue with neighbors, birthday parties, outdoor markets and yard sales.

High risk: indoor gatherings, such as get-togethers with large group from outside of your household, group singing, seeing a movie in a theater and cooking parties.

