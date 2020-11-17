ONTARIO
A drive to collect food and clothing initiated by Treasure Valley Community College which lasted about two weeks brought in a plethora of items for those in need. The drive, which began on Nov. 2 and ended its run on Nov. 12, is the first food drive in the college’s history, according to a Nov. 13 email from Claire Farmer, one of the event’s organizers.
Farmer, a sophomore at TVCC, was the main organizer behind the drive. As the lecture and awareness coordinator for the student activities team at the community college, she took the time to answer some questions for the Argus in a phone interview conducted on Nov. 13.
Farmer said that the clothing and food items that were raised will all be going to local nonprofits. These include Project DOVE, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley, Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery, Oregon Food Bank and Rose Advocates.
“It’s very successful,” said Farmer, echoing what she had said earlier that day in an email to Cathy Yasuda, TVCC’s Chief Development Officer, saying the event “had so much success.”
Farmer said that as part of the activities team at TVCC, the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have presented a number of challenges to the team with rolling out events.
“It’s hard being on the activities team. Doing the best with it all,” she said.
Following up later in the day through email, Farmer wrote that the drive, which took place on the TVCC campus, consisted of boxes placed around the campus giving the opportunity for students and staff to drop off their donations.
“We gathered 443 clothing items, 228 food items, 7 pairs of shoes, and lots of other random things like jewelry, paper products, ties, and blankets,” wrote Farmer.
