Snowmobile club helps sheriff find lost snowmobilers near Fish Lake

BAKER COUNTY — Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash received a phone call the night after Christmas about some lost snowmobilers in his neck of the woods, which resulted in the successful rescue operation.
According to a news release on Monday from Baker County Sheriff's Office, the person who called Ash was Brandon Christensen out of Washington State, who told the sheriff that he reached out to the Wallowa Avalanche Center regarding lost snowmobilers and was given his number.
According to Christensen, a group of his friends had been snowmobiling and were lost in the Fish Lake Area. The lost subjects sent the caller a map with their coordinates using cellular devices. These coordinates showed the subjects to be in the Catherine Creek Area.
At about 5:43 p.m., Baker County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received an SOS alert from a Garmin satellite device. Garmin representatives relayed information that several snowmobilers, including one with a medical condition, were lost. Coordinates from the device were in the Fish Lake Area near Halfway. It was determined this was the same group the caller contacted Ash about. Christensen, who had intermittent phone contact with one of the lost members, relayed a message to the snowmobilers to stop were they were and wait for help to arrive.
Ash contacted Duane Miles with the Panhandle Snowmobile Club for assistance and responded to Halfway.
Family members of the lost subjects said there were five snowmobilers, who were about 1.5 miles west of Fish Lake.
At about 9:10 p.m., members of the Panhandle Snowmobile Club found the snowmobilers.
The men were from Kennewick and Burbank, Washington, and were identified as John Rasmussen, Alan Townsend, Mike Kelly, Steve Paget and Jon Mecham.
"All were cold and tired, but in good condition," reads the news release. "The group had become lost when darkness, fog, wind and snow moved into the area and covered their tracks. They were unable to use GPS to locate the trail and could not find their way back to the Clear Creek Sno-Park."
The lost snowmobilers were found about 9 miles from Clear Creek Sno-Park.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the following members of the Panhandle Snowmobile Club for their response: Dusty Traw, Ray Denig, Kyle Bennett Josh Sevier , Kyle Dennis, Chad Delcurto , Tucker Gulick, Kelly Grisham and Shane Denig.
"Even the most experienced recreationists may find themselves in a situation where they need assistance. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we encourage you to carry a satellite safety device. In this particular rescue, the cellular phone coordinates showed the subjects to be in the Catherine Creek area. Had the subjects not been carrying a satellite device, they would not have been rescued that evening as searchers would have responded to the wrong location," reads the release. "These devices are extremely helpful for first responders and may ultimately save your life."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.