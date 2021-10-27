ONTARIO — After nearly two months, police in Las Vegas have arrested three people in connection with the murder of late TVCC basketball player Kieron Hatchett. He was expected to return to Treasure Valley Community College to play this fall, but was fatally shot in August while home for the summer in Las Vegas. Hatchett started playing for the community college in the school 2017-18 school year, when he joined as a redshirt.
Police were able to use social media to drag the net for those connected to Hatchett's murder, which is believed to be a retaliatory homicide. However, police say the driver of the vehicle Hatchett was in may have been the intended victim.
According to a news story posted Tuesday afternoon by Channel 8 News out of Las Vegas, police arrested Briana Matus, 20; Mateo Facio, 21; and Exavian Diaz, 18, in connection to the homicide.
Hatchett was with friends on Aug. 28 at a restaurant, where police say there was an altercation between employees. He and his three friends left the eatery early the next morning, and were met shortly later at an intersection down the road by another vehicle, from which shots were fired. Police say there were at least 16 bullet holes in the car and two bullets that struck Hatchett in the head.
An anonymous source who was at the restaurant tipped police off that it may have been related to an earlier homicide on Aug. 13. After that shooting, the story states that several people received Snapchat messages from an account asking for personal information, like phone numbers and addresses, to get retribution for the Aug. 13 murder.
Investigators have since found headstamps on cartridge cases in the car suspected to have been used by Facio and Matus, who are said to have followed Hatchett and friends from the restaurant to the intersection where the shooting occured in the early morning hours of Aug. 29. Police believe Diaz helped identify the driver of the car in which Hatchett was riding prior to the shooting.
Diaz, Facio and Matus each face one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and are due in court Oct. 28.
Officials at the college, including TVCC Athletics Director and Men’s Head Basketball Coach Andy Ward, and several of Hatchett's teammates spoke highly of the fallen athlete, offering nothing but praise for the former Chukar, saying he was an outstanding person and team player and an inspiration to many.
