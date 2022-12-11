Snake River Correctional Institution serves up holiday meal for senior citizens

Jane Luther picks up a meal for one of her clients who was unable to make it to Malheur Council on Aging, the pick-up site for meals served in Ontario to senior citizens served by programs there. The holiday meals are made by men incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution, in a tradition that stretches back 15 years. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years, rather than hosting the meal at the prison, it has had to be served up in to-go containers.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — It’s been a few years since senior citizens from throughout Malheur County were serenaded by a choir of men incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution singing Christmas carols during a free holiday meal. It is hoped that the prison might be able to get back to hosting such a gathering for several-hundred members of the public by the time it rolls around next year.

On Thursday, 200 free meals for senior citizens enrolled in various programs through Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services were served. The program stretches back to 2007, however this year, as with the past two, it was done in a grab-and-go format due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19.



