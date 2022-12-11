Snake River Correctional Institution serves up holiday meal for senior citizens

Jane Luther picks up a meal for one of her clients who was unable to make it to Malheur Council on Aging, the pick-up site for meals served in Ontario to senior citizens served by programs there. The holiday meals are made by men incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution, in a tradition that stretches back 15 years. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years, rather than hosting the meal at the prison, it has had to be served up in to-go containers.
ONTARIO — It’s been a few years since senior citizens from throughout Malheur County were serenaded by a choir of men incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution singing Christmas carols during a free holiday meal. It is hoped that the prison might be able to get back to hosting such a gathering for several-hundred members of the public by the time it rolls around next year.
On Thursday, 200 free meals for senior citizens enrolled in various programs through Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services were served. The program stretches back to 2007, however this year, as with the past two, it was done in a grab-and-go format due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19.
Prepared meals were passed out at drive-up stations in front of the Council on Aging’s office in Ontario, as well as from the Nyssa and Vale senior centers, according to Executive Director Sandy Shelton. Recipients are those enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program or other programs offered by the Council on Aging, she said. This also includes those who go to the dining halls in Ontario, Vale and Nyssa to meet and eat twice a week.
“Most people, they can really use this and it’s kind of fun for them to come and get it,” Shelton said.
Deliveries were planned for those who were unable to make it or have someone pick it up on their behalf. And while the Council on Aging’s list had 140 people on it, extra meals were made in case someone came along who needed it.
When planning for the annual event began in late summer, Amber Campbell, public information officer at SRCI explained that it was unknown at that time if access would be available for the luncheon. That coupled with staffing shortages was hindering their ability to plan and coordinate having the event on site. As such, men incarcerated at SRCI prepared the meal ahead of time, with each meal consisting of two take-out containers loaded with the fixings of a traditional holiday dinner.
Vicky Brown, assistant food service manager at SRCI for the past seven years, emphasized that those in custody made the entire meal from scratch. “They are phenomenal,” she said, noting while they are supervised by staff, the men make everything on their own.
This year’s dinner included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, a roll with butter on the side, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and a candy cane. Brown smiled as she stated that the men made everything in the boxes except for the candy canes.
A lot of people don’t realize the commercial kitchen experience gained by those incarcerated at SRCI, but Brown notes how there are six commercial kitchens at the facility overall, with three square meals being made for each person a day. This amounts to 9,000 meals made daily from scratch. Brown said this includes everything down to bread and pie crust.
“For the whole facility, when we have 3,000 [adults in custody], and have burgers that day, all the buns are homemade,” she said.
Those who are part of SRCI’s culinary program are gaining invaluable real-world culinary experience. They get food-handlers permits, and learn how to do advance meal prep planning that can be applied in so many ways once they are released from prison. In addition to large commercial kitchen experience, they are gaining warehousing skills, too, as they have to track inventory, Brown explained.
Additionally, the men are able to impart their own culture into the mix of homemade meals, with Hispanic-based cuisines and those from other cultures making their way to the dinner table.
Brown said some of those in custody have never worked in their life, or came up in gangs and did not gain life skills.
“When we bring them in to the kitchens … they are learning on a commercial volume,” she said.
When those men come into the program, she tells them how successful they could be when applying these skills, including heavy machinery, in the outside world. Emphasizing just how large, Brown said it includes 175-gallon mixers and steam kettles.
And in the meat department, they are learning how to fix and slice meat, another skill that will transfer well to the outside world. This enables them to be positive about gaining a skill that can help in a “quick fix” to get a job when they get out. Even if they don’t go into food service permanently, Brown said when she first started at SRCI, she learned that about 75% of those incarcerated get jobs related to that field when they get out.
This means that even though they have a felony in their past, they have such things as a food handlers permit and skills that can help them get a job.
Campbell emphasized how critical this is as when people leave prison, it is so hard to find employment.
Furthermore, there is a sense of pride for the men in contributing to the greater community. Brown noted that there is a staff dining area where the men in custody create the meals and food.
“And they bring in some of their own home recipes that they want to try,” she said, including food from Hispanic and Muslim cultures.
Saying she was a “basic meat-and-potatoes girl” herself, Brown noted some of the men in custody at SRCI have “real culinary experience,” making cultural dishes, such as Tandoori chicken, a south Asian dish, or Lentil Dahl soup.
“It’s like a melting pot,” she said. “And staff love it, they get to blend and make that all work, because it’s different and something new. The diversity, we get to blend with it and they have pride in it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.