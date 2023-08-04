Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life on tap for Monday’s chamber forum

A slideshow of photos from the 2018 Dads4Life Kids Camp was shown to attendees at a Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon in April, when it was announced that the camp is making its return to Snake River Correctional Institution this month, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
ONTARIO — The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will be hosting members from Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life program for a chamber luncheon on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. This will mark the second time that members of SRCI’s Dads4Life have visited the chamber.
In April, the featured speaker was Correctional Counselor Shawn Green, who discussed the efforts that have been put into the camp, which allows children of incarcerated dads to have time to visit with them in a safe environment.
According to information from a past article in the Argus Observer, the Dads4Life Camp takes place over two days and provides children the chance to spend nine hours each day with their fathers one on one, while they take part in activities in a safe space at SRCI.
The camp was first held in 2014, as inspired by Mark Nooth, a past superintendent at SRCI and presently Eastside administrator for the Department of Corrections, in conjunction with a stakeholder in the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene. This year marks the first time the camp has been held since 2019, as it was placed on hiatus the following year due to COVID-19 according to Amber Campbell, communications director for the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Over the course of the program, over 200 dads at SRCI have participated since its creation in 2014. However, the dads must participate in a Dads4Life support group and maintain good conduct to be eligible for the program.
Matsy’s will cater the luncheon, with the cost of lunch being $15. Those interested in attending do not have to eat, but will still need to RSVP by contacting Breidenbach at ceo@ontariochamber.com or (541) 889-8012 by 4 p.m. Friday.
