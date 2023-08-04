Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life on tap for Monday’s chamber forum

A slideshow of photos from the 2018 Dads4Life Kids Camp was shown to attendees at a Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon in April, when it was announced that the camp is making its return to Snake River Correctional Institution this month, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will be hosting members from Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life program for a chamber luncheon on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. This will mark the second time that members of SRCI’s Dads4Life have visited the chamber. 

In April, the featured speaker was Correctional Counselor Shawn Green, who discussed the efforts that have been put into the camp, which allows children of incarcerated dads to have time to visit with them in a safe environment.



