ONTARIO
October is the month to be aware of one’s smoke detectors and not just when the beeping to change the battery becomes a constant barrage of noise.
Ontario Fire and Rescue Department, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is announcing a program in which anyone in the Ontario Fire District can participate in this month. Residents can call and schedule an appointment with Ontario Fire and Rescue and receive a free smoke detector inspection and installation of smoke detectors in their home.
Appointments are available on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the month of October, however, the department reminds the community that smoke detectors are available from them at any time of the year.
