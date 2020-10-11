ONTARIO

October is the month to be aware of one’s smoke detectors and not just when the beeping to change the battery becomes a constant barrage of noise.

Ontario Fire and Rescue Department, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is announcing a program in which anyone in the Ontario Fire District can participate in this month. Residents can call and schedule an appointment with Ontario Fire and Rescue and receive a free smoke detector inspection and installation of smoke detectors in their home.

Appointments are available on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the month of October, however, the department reminds the community that smoke detectors are available from them at any time of the year.

