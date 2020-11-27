ONTARIO
Due to COVID, the Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner served up for veterans at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was much smaller. In past years, more than 200 people, including veterans and their families, attend the dinner.
This year, however, things were very different.
This year, however, due to state mandates to reduce the spread of the virus, there were only six attendees. Despite the scaled-down version of the annual tradition, Charlene Pelland, with Veteran Advocates said “lots of food, fun, laughter and camaraderie was had by all.”
While only six were served this year for Thanksgiving, the leftovers will be shared.
“Only 6 ate, but there was enough food left over to serve our Veterans during the coming week,” according to Pelland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.