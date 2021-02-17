ONTARIO
The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors voted to add their voices to lobby against proposed cuts in state funding for the Small Business Development Centers around the state, including the one at TVCC.
During her presentation to the board at its Tuesday meeting, Andrea Testi, director of the TVCC center, said Gov. Kate Brown in her proposed budget plans is reducing the centers’ funding from the current $4.1 million to $2.6 million for the next biennium.
For TVCC, the center would be cut to an estimated $84,000 from $144,000, Testi said. Commenting that the state is only one source of funding, she is not sure how the state reduction will affect federal funding which comes from the Small Business Administration. She is scheduled to meet with state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, to support in maintain current funding.
Testi said that the Development Centers have faced funding reductions before and staff may have to get creative on finding the additional funding.
The local center provides helps people start their businesses and provides support to help them be successful, with a focus on one-on-one. advising.
However, answering a question from the board, Testi agreed that local business are struggling.
Of the current center’s business clients, Testi estimated that about 5 percent of them will close because of the loss of business due to the pandemic. Some of the businesses are leaving Oregon moving to Idaho.
Testi asked the board members individually and as a group to send letters of support for full funding for the Small Business Development Centers.
“There is a lot of support across the state for the program to grow,” she said.
