LA GRANDE — We are constructing over three-dozen key highway projects this year in eastern Oregon to fix pavement, sidewalks and bridges to make the highways safer and extend the life of the transportation system. Below is a list of these activities, along with anticipated traffic impacts. Please remember to watch for crews, equipment and flaggers, and to be prepared to slow down or stop when you see those orange cones and construction signs.
Distracted or inattentive driving and speed remain primary causes of crashes, so please put cell phones and other distractions away, and ease up on the gas. Although traffic volumes are down from last summer due to the pandemic, there have been recent incidents of speeding on highways and in work zones. We want you and our crews to all get home safely at the end of the day. Stay safe and watch out for crews and equipment. Traffic fines double in all work zones.
Work that is slated this year in Malheur county includes the following.
• U.S. 20 Central Oregon Highway- Sidewalk ADA ramp upgrades at various intersections in downtown Vale, Viking Drive to U.S. 26, milepost 245.7-278.2. Sidewalk closures, pedestrian detours and possible minor delays for motorists. Work starts later this summer. Completion: November 2021.
• U.S. 20/26 Central Oregon Highway – Chip seal from Cairo Junction to Nyssa, milepost 258.3- 265.4. Lane closures, reduced speeds, day/nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway, delays up to 20 minutes. Work starts in July. Completion: October 2020.
• U.S. 20/26 Central Oregon Highway – Sidewalk ADA ramp upgrades at various intersections in Nyssa between Chestnut Avenue and East Second Avenue, milepost 265.1-266.2, plus short section of OR 201 (Adrian Avenue) between U.S. 20/26 and King Avenue, milepost 0.02-0.41. Sidewalk closures, pedestrian detours and possible minor delays for motorists. Work starts later this summer. Completion: November 2021.
• OR 201 Old Ferry-Ontario Hwy - Chip seal between Malheur River and Weiser Junction, milepost 11.5-24.5. Lane closures, reduced speeds, day/nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway, delays up to 20 minutes. Work starts mid-June. Completion: October 2020.
• SE 2nd Street (Ontario) - Pave between SE 12th Avenue and SE 5th Avenue. Lane and street closures, local detours, minor delays. Work performed this summer. Completion: November 2020.
Construction time frames are estimates and subject to change.
Additional updates will be shared throughout the construction season. For more information on key projects visit www.tinyurl.com/odot-region5.
