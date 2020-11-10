ONTARIO

In light of concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fill your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar will not be happening this year according to a news release sent out by Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday afternoon.

In the release, it is stated that the event was canceled in response to Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority announcing a “pause on all social gatherings and events in the state of Oregon.”

“In order to comply with these new precautions as well as to keep Malheur County residents safe, the Four Rivers Cultural Center has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Holiday Bazaar,” reads the release.

The event is one that showcases local vendors each year.

The bazaar was scheduled for Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the release, it was stated that the Cultural Center “understands the gravity of the situation for vendors and community members looking forward to participating in this year’s event and assures that they will continue to look for ways to serve the community, working hard to bring unique programming and events.”

