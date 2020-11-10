ONTARIO
In light of concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fill your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar will not be happening this year according to a news release sent out by Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday afternoon.
In the release, it is stated that the event was canceled in response to Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority announcing a “pause on all social gatherings and events in the state of Oregon.”
“In order to comply with these new precautions as well as to keep Malheur County residents safe, the Four Rivers Cultural Center has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Holiday Bazaar,” reads the release.
The event is one that showcases local vendors each year.
The bazaar was scheduled for Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the release, it was stated that the Cultural Center “understands the gravity of the situation for vendors and community members looking forward to participating in this year’s event and assures that they will continue to look for ways to serve the community, working hard to bring unique programming and events.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.