ONTARIO — Following a short closure, the Ontario Skate Park has been reopened.

On Wednesday morning, Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda announced that they were going to close the skate park for cleaning after an accumulation of trash appeared at the facility. Maeda said there were also several groups of people at the facility late at night, including middle school-aged kids and some people who are “lurking around our aquatic facility.”

