ONTARIO — Local skateboarders, rollerbladers, and fans of other action sports will have to find another place to recreate for a little while, as the Ontario Skate Park has been temporarily closed.

According to Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda, the skate park needs to be cleaned as there has been an accumulation of trash at the facility in recent days. Maeda added that there are groups of people at the facility late at night, including middle school-aged kids and some people who are “lurking around our aquatic facility.”

Maeda said the district wants to keep people away from the abandoned building, which the district is hoping to renovate in the coming years.

Maeda said he is hopeful that the skate park will reopen sometime this week.

