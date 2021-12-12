ONTARIO — Transportation has been a hot topic around the nation and sixth-graders who are robotics students in Ontario have been keeping up with that trend.
An All-Lego robotics team, which includes students from Alameda and May Roberts elementary schools, have been researching problems in the shipping industry and have to speak with professionals who are “grappling with this idea,” according to Alameda sixth-grade teacher Lucas Tackman in a class on Wednesday afternoon.
The students and their respective teachers were joined by members of Malheur County Economic Development and Malheur County Development Corporation. This included Greg Smith, who joined by Zoom due to his committee duties tied to the Legislature’s Special Session, which begins on Monday in Salem.
“My job is to help economics of Malheur County grow, and we do that in many ways, one of which is by helping onion, potato and carrot growers figure out how to ship their products throughout the U.S.,” Smith told the class.
He walked them through how he got started in economics, stating that it all began when he worked at Port of Morrow for about 25 years, where he got to travel around the world — including China, Australia, Paris and Buenos Aries — to promote and help sell frozen vegetables.
When it comes to transportation, Smith said, the basic model is automobiles, trucks, rail, marine navigation and aviation. He then noted that transportation was really starting to evolve, with COVID-19 turning the state, world and country upside down on how people and commodities are going to move.
Smith told the students there are key factors to consider when it comes to transportation. These include safety, time, cost and weather/temperature and the unexpected, all of which had to be factored into the Treasure Valley Reload Center, a rail shipping facility in Nyssa for which construction is expected to begin in 2022.
Safety is the number one thing that has to be kept in mind, he said, whether you were transporting people, onions or cars.
In talking about time, he asked if the students could guess how long it would take to get an onion grower from Malheur County to New York. Guesses came up, with one being five hours.
Smith said that would be really fast even for flying but could take up to a week if driving, and hazards or accidents that disrupt time also have to be considered.
As the cost comes into play, it factors in several areas, including fuel, employees and packaging.
“One of the biggest things to deal with in the reload facility was coming up with a brand new and innovative never-before-done way to package onions on top of themselves without crushing the onions below.”
He explained that the reload center came to life when an onion shipper reached out to him about four years ago regarding the struggle to get local onions to New York. From there, there was a big meeting with other shippers in the region, who also wanted to find a way to do that.
“It’s important to understand Malheur County is an agrarian county,” Smith told the students, then asked if they knew what that meant.
After a round of ‘No’s,’ he told them it meant that “we grow food,” and a lot of people here make money from growing food, and that’s how they pay for housing, food, clothes and other things.
Smith told them the hoops he had to go through to figure out how to get onions across the nation. This included coming up with a plan, $24 Million to get a facility built and how the Legislature helped with that, thanks to then-Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz, who is now a Congressman for Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives, an agreement with the railroad and someone to operate the facility.
“Have you noticed a lot goes into transportation,” Smith asked the students. “So what was going to be a simple, good idea, turned into a complex, better idea. And the shippers are super excited to ship to all parts of the U.S.”
There was then the opportunity to ask questions.
Student Riley Roymayor asked Smith if he thought being a shipper would be the best job and why.
Smith said, using onions as an example, there were a lot of jobs tied to shipping them. This included forklift drivers, which are skilled jobs that pay a good wage, and farmworkers to run equipment, truck drivers to help move onions, food processors and at the end of the day other modes of transportation to help make sure you have food on your table.
“So a shipper is a good occupation,” Smith told her.
Lucas Tackman asked if Smith could speak about employee shortages in the shipping industry and recruitment, something students had recently learned about.
Smith noted that one of the biggest crises in the U.S. at this time was a shortage of truck drivers. The reload center will add relief in that area, he said, as it will give a second shipping option. Additionally, there is a shortage of farm workers.
“It is really challenging to make sure you have adequate workers to get your product to market,” he said.
There would always be a struggle between profit and expenses, but noted that at the end of the day, it was important to create good-paying jobs.
Part of the worker shortage is based on wages, Smith said, while some people are just scared to come back to the workforce. Burnout is another major reason for job shortages.
“That’s why our teachers, we need to wrap our arms around them because there is a really high burnout rate for teachers, nurses and doctors and those doing high-stress work.
Student Viktor Madrid asked Smith how a person could stop employee shortages.
Smith said he needed to switch his hat to that of his legislative role.
“Gov. Kate Brown is about to introduce an idea to provide support service, education and training opportunities for those who want to go back into the workforce or are having trouble in the workforce,” he said.
In searching for reasons, one challenge is childcare is becoming unaffordable for many, another is people now having the right skills for the job.
“So part of what we think about is how do we make sure everyone has an opportunity to get an education,” he said.
This could be done by providing support services.
“If a person doesn’t understand how to get into the [job] market, it’s pretty hard to solve that problem,” Smith concluded.
A resounding thank you came from students and Tackman, who noted that the students would be able to take the information to competition and build on it.
