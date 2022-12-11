Singing and playing their way to the holiday

Kindergarten and first-grade members of the Cairo Elementary School chorus perform a selection of holiday music during the school’s 2022 Holiday Concert Wednesday evening, as classmates in upper grades listen and await their turn to sing. The chorus is led by music teacher Charity Wolfe, in the foreground, who also teaches music at Aiken and Pioneer elementary schools.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — It’s winter concert season for students in the Ontario School District, with those attending Cairo and Pioneer elementary schools having kicked off the season on Dec. 7. In the coming week, the remainder of the district’s concerts will be performed ahead of winter break.

The concerts are open to the public and all will be performed in the Meyer-McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. However, those who attend should plan to enter the theater by the north entrance of the Treasure Valley Community College campus.



