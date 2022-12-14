WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Sen. Jim Risch this week led their colleagues in a bicameral letter to Senate and House leadership urging the continued Endangered Species Act greater sage-grouse listing prohibition be maintained in a potential end-of-year spending package.

“I have not fought this long and hard to prohibit a sage-grouse listing only for those efforts to be thwarted in a potential end-of-year spending package,” said Simpson. “An ESA listing for the sage-grouse would close off thousands of acres of land across the West to recreation, grazing, and other activities and would undermine the collaborative work being done to manage sage-grouse habitats at a local level by the individuals who work, live, and recreate on Idaho’s land. Sage-grouse conservation remains a priority for Idaho and other western states, and I will continue to fight for local-decision making on this important issue.”



